Entertainment
Noel Night returns to Ridgway | Culture & Leisure
It’s giving season, and Ashley Perkins, the new director of the Ridgway Chamber, is also to thank.
We were so grateful that this happened, she said of Noel Night’s return. The annual holiday season event in the heart of downtown Ridgways was presented last year.
It’s back in full force on Friday and it’s bigger than ever.
There’s a lot of excitement, Perkins said.
In addition to the many opportunities to buy something special for loved ones (go to those), perhaps to celebrate the return of Noel Nights, songs and dances will erupt in the streets: Weehawken Dancers will perform two from their popular vacation extravaganza, Polar Express, at 5:30 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. on Clinton Street just west of Cora Street. The street will be closed to allow the show to take place and Santa Claus to pass.
For those hoping to find the merry old elf a little earlier, perhaps for a photoshoot, Santa will begin his visit to Ridgway at the Ranch History Museum at 4 p.m., where a decorated sleigh will provide the perfect backdrop for vacation photo ops.
Along with Santa’s tours and dancing, live music will be blaring, festive snacks will be offered, and drinks of several varieties, for all ages, will flow from local restaurants.
If it isn’t snowing and at the time of publication the forecast weren’t telling it anyway.
Weehawken will likely have winter backdrops from Polar Express, and they’ll also bring heaters with them, Perkins said. And Ridgways Town Park is decorated with lots of Christmas lights. They do a really good job!
You will find musicians at Ice Beam Studio, where saxophonist Yasuo Ishikawa will perform from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
At Cimarron Coffee & Books, where Lanae and Stephan (from Little Giant) will have fun, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
And at The Vault, which will host a performance by the folk-pop duo Ouray You Knew Me When at 7 p.m.
They have a lot of followers around here, Perkins said.
Indeed, they are likely to interpret extracts from their new album, “Songs of San Juans” (visit youknewmewhen.com for an overview).
And then there are the races. In addition to Ridgways’ many retailers, restaurants and galleries, there’s a new place in town: Paws for Art.
So many people donated works to the Second Chance Humane Society that they decided to open a gallery to display it all, Perkins said.
It’s a really sweet space.
It is located just in front of the Second Chance thrift store car park. A purchase from Second Chance will help homeless pets and the many nonprofit outreach programs in this area.
In addition to the new stores, there are old favorites. You’re not even in a store at all: The much-missed Christmas art and gift sale returns this weekend at the Ridgway Community Center. The sale will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 4. Local artists will exhibit hand-woven textiles, jewelry, paintings, books, textile arts, pottery and more.
There will be one vendor in particular at the show who is sure to be busy: that’s Ridgway climber Danika Gilbert, who is known for her work guiding a group of Afghan girls to Mount Noshaq, one of the highest peaks in the country. You can watch a film about the expedition, Ascending Afghanistan: Women Rising, directed by Erik Osterholm and screened at Mountainfilm, for free online. The climb was sponsored by the American nonprofit Ascend Athletics.
At the community center on Friday and Saturday, Gilbert will be donating the art her daughters, as she calls them, made (she has stayed in touch with them as best she can).
The girls created the art, and art photographer Kane Scheidegger, who owns a studio in Ridgway, was kind enough to donate printing services to help reproduce the greeting cards, wall calendars and d ‘other works that Gilbert will display and discuss, said Perkins.
Visit the website DokhtaraArt.com to see some of these works, or to make a donation. Go to ascendathletics.org to learn more about the association’s mission to support young Afghan women.
Stop by the Gilberts booth at the community center this weekend and learn more.
Sources
2/ https://www.telluridenews.com/arts_and_entertainment/article_c81f7730-5258-11ec-b8f2-5306a2989741.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]