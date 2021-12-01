Noel Night returns to Ridgway | Culture & Leisure

It’s giving season, and Ashley Perkins, the new director of the Ridgway Chamber, is also to thank.

We were so grateful that this happened, she said of Noel Night’s return. The annual holiday season event in the heart of downtown Ridgways was presented last year.

It’s back in full force on Friday and it’s bigger than ever.

There’s a lot of excitement, Perkins said.

In addition to the many opportunities to buy something special for loved ones (go to those), perhaps to celebrate the return of Noel Nights, songs and dances will erupt in the streets: Weehawken Dancers will perform two from their popular vacation extravaganza, Polar Express, at 5:30 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. on Clinton Street just west of Cora Street. The street will be closed to allow the show to take place and Santa Claus to pass.

For those hoping to find the merry old elf a little earlier, perhaps for a photoshoot, Santa will begin his visit to Ridgway at the Ranch History Museum at 4 p.m., where a decorated sleigh will provide the perfect backdrop for vacation photo ops.

Along with Santa’s tours and dancing, live music will be blaring, festive snacks will be offered, and drinks of several varieties, for all ages, will flow from local restaurants.

If it isn’t snowing and at the time of publication the forecast weren’t telling it anyway.

Weehawken will likely have winter backdrops from Polar Express, and they’ll also bring heaters with them, Perkins said. And Ridgways Town Park is decorated with lots of Christmas lights. They do a really good job!

You will find musicians at Ice Beam Studio, where saxophonist Yasuo Ishikawa will perform from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

At Cimarron Coffee & Books, where Lanae and Stephan (from Little Giant) will have fun, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

And at The Vault, which will host a performance by the folk-pop duo Ouray You Knew Me When at 7 p.m.

They have a lot of followers around here, Perkins said.

Indeed, they are likely to interpret extracts from their new album, “Songs of San Juans” (visit youknewmewhen.com for an overview).

And then there are the races. In addition to Ridgways’ many retailers, restaurants and galleries, there’s a new place in town: Paws for Art.

So many people donated works to the Second Chance Humane Society that they decided to open a gallery to display it all, Perkins said.

It’s a really sweet space.

It is located just in front of the Second Chance thrift store car park. A purchase from Second Chance will help homeless pets and the many nonprofit outreach programs in this area.

In addition to the new stores, there are old favorites. You’re not even in a store at all: The much-missed Christmas art and gift sale returns this weekend at the Ridgway Community Center. The sale will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 4. Local artists will exhibit hand-woven textiles, jewelry, paintings, books, textile arts, pottery and more.

There will be one vendor in particular at the show who is sure to be busy: that’s Ridgway climber Danika Gilbert, who is known for her work guiding a group of Afghan girls to Mount Noshaq, one of the highest peaks in the country. You can watch a film about the expedition, Ascending Afghanistan: Women Rising, directed by Erik Osterholm and screened at Mountainfilm, for free online. The climb was sponsored by the American nonprofit Ascend Athletics.

At the community center on Friday and Saturday, Gilbert will be donating the art her daughters, as she calls them, made (she has stayed in touch with them as best she can).

The girls created the art, and art photographer Kane Scheidegger, who owns a studio in Ridgway, was kind enough to donate printing services to help reproduce the greeting cards, wall calendars and d ‘other works that Gilbert will display and discuss, said Perkins.

Visit the website DokhtaraArt.com to see some of these works, or to make a donation. Go to ascendathletics.org to learn more about the association’s mission to support young Afghan women.

Stop by the Gilberts booth at the community center this weekend and learn more.