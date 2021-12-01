Five movies that broke stigma and raised awareness – the New Indian Express

Through YEARS

NEW DELHI: Art has the power to influence and cinema is a solid proof of that. Many people love movies and are often inspired and moved by them to reflect on their lives – whether personal, romantic, social, or environmental.

On World AIDS Day 2021, which is celebrated around the world on December 1, we remember some of the remarkable Bollywood films that have helped raise awareness about the disease and break down the unfounded stigma that surround it.

1. Phir Milenge (2004)

Inspired by Tom Hanks’ “Philadelphia”, “Phir Milenge” stars Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.

The film revolves around Shilpa’s character, Tamanna, who has tested positive for HIV and is fired from her job due to taboos surrounding the disease. She decides to take legal action to keep her job, but no one agrees to represent her. Finally, Abhishek, who plays the role of his lawyer, takes his case. Salman Khan stars as his college girlfriend, who himself has been infected with the deadly disease.

The film is directed by Revathi, who also played the role of Tamanna’s doctor in the film.

2. My brother … Nikhil (2005)

Starring Sanjay Suri as protagonist Nikhil and Juhi Chawla as his sister Anamika, this film is about a swimming champion whose life collapses when he is diagnosed with HIV. He is kicked out of the swim team and his parents are not supporting him either.

His greatest support in these difficult circumstances is his sister Anamika, who supports his brother in times when he needs support the most.

Directed by Onir, “My Brother … Nikhil” turned out to be a landmark film because it dealt with the stigma associated with HIV and homosexuality. The film is set in the late 1980s, when awareness of the disease was considerably low. Purab Kohli also played a central role in the film.

3. Dus Kahaniyaan – Zahir (2007)

‘Dus Kahaniyaan’ is a collection of 10 short films and the film ‘Zahir’, starring Dia Mirza and Manoj Bajpayee, is based on the theme of HIV / AIDS.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the short tells the story of an Sia (Dia) who befriends her new neighbor Sahil (Manoj). After the two become friends, Sahil makes advances for privacy but Sia refuses to consent. One night, while visiting a bar with his friends, he sees that Sia is working as a bar dancer. Frustrated and drunk, he visits her apartment and despite his attempts to have a conversation, he rapes her. Later, it is revealed that Sia was suffering from AIDS.

The story is told by Sahil who reveals that Sia passed away two years ago and is now awaiting her death.

4. Positive (2007)

Director Farhan Akhtar “Positive” was featured in short films made to raise awareness about AIDS.

Starring Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani and Arjun Mathur in the lead roles, the film is about a boy (Arjun) who is aware of his father’s (Boman) extramarital affairs but hides them from his mother (Shabana). When after a while he no longer supports his father’s choices, he goes to study abroad. Later, he learns that his father is sick because he has contracted AIDS. With only a short time, he must make the conscious choice to forgive his father for cheating on his mother and to comfort him on his deathbed.

The film tries to bring out the emotional conundrum a family faces when faced with such overwhelming circumstances.

5.68 pages (2007)

Directed by Sridhar Rangayan, the film is based on an HIV / AIDS counselor and four of her clients: a sex worker, an injecting drug user, a homosexual and a bar dancer transsexual.

The film tells the story through the counselor (Mauli Ganguly) who avoids emotional attachment with his clients but is still moved by their pain. She writes about her experience in “68 pages” of her diary. The film shows how society stigmatizes and shuns those diagnosed with HIV / AIDS.

On the occasion of World AIDS Day 2021, we look forward to other Indian cinema films that feature the subject to raise awareness and break taboos.