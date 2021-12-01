Nick Jonas hints at the possibility of making his Bollywood debut; Said “The work they do is very inspiring”

Looks like Nick Jonas is pretty inspired by his wife-actress Priyanka Chopra and may soon follow in his footsteps and join the Hindi film industry.

In his new interview with an entertainment portal, the singer raised the possibility of making his debut in the Hindi film industry and said he could jump on the offer if the right thing comes his way. He called Bollywood films “very inspiring” and revealed that he has even made a lot of friends in the industry.

Nick told the Khaleej Times: “I love Bollywood movies – I got acquainted in the last few years after being with my wife; it is definitely something that I would be interested in. I now have a lot of friends in this industry and I think it’s just a phenomenal film industry, the work they do is very inspiring and if the right thing came along who knows? Maybe I would go for it!

Moreover, he also shared his thoughts on music in Bollywood movies and said, “I think it’s amazing. Obviously I listened to a lot of it while I was in India and also at our wedding, we’ve had a lot of great Indian music and Bollywood music. It’s the best kind of music to dance to and it’s definitely what we play at our parties at home! “

Nick Jonas who starred in



Jumanji: the next level

and



Scream queens

was also asked what kind of roles he would like to take on in the future. He responded by saying, "I try to find things that continue to help me grow and I try to work with people who push me. So I think I would like to find (besides things like



Jumanji, which was so amazing to be a part of) more roles, even writing myself or continuing where there is an opportunity for me to show different sides of myself and push myself as as an actor and to tell really complex stories. “

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur after a whirlwind romance. The couple are celebrating their third anniversary today.