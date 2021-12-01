Entertainment
Jaya Bachchan complains that Big B never takes his calls, the actor accuses the Internet. Promotion KBC 13
In Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s latest promo, Jaya Bachchan accuses Amitabh Bachchan of never answering his calls. The actor tries to defend himself by making the Internet feel guilty.
Jaya Bachchan will join Amitabh Bachchan in the 1000th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.
Amitabh Bachchan will welcome his daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli in this episode Shandaar Shukravaar from Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. It will be a special day for the actor as the series will be celebrating its 1000th episode. In the latest promo, Big B’s wife Jaya Bachchan makes a special appearance on KBC 13 to grill it. She complains that the actor never answers her calls. However, Amitabh Bachchan blames the Internet.
JAYA BACHCHAN SAYS BIG B NEVER CHOOSES HER CALLS
Amitabh Bachchan will be seen getting emotional in the 1000th episode of Kaun banega Crorepati 13. In a new promo, however, his wife Jaya Bachchan is seen toasting him via an overly hilarious video call. Complaining about her husband, Jaya says: Aap inko phone kariye, kabhi phone uthate nahi (if you call him, he will never pick up). To defend myself, says Big B, Internet agar gadbad hai toh hum kya kare bhai (What can I do if the Internet fluctuates)? However, Shweta Bachchan supports Jaya and says, Social media pe photo lagayenge, tweet karenge (He will share photos on social media, tweet from his account).
We then hear Navya Naveli say: Jab hum parlor se aate hai, nani ko aap bolte hai ki aap itni achi lag rahi hai. Jhoot bol rahe hai hume ya ache lag rahe hai (When we come back from the living room and you tell Jaya she looks good, are you really telling the truth)? Amitabh Bachchan looks at the camera and gently says to Jaya, Jaya, kitni achi lag rahi hai aap (Jaya, you are beautiful). However, Jaya replies, Jhooth bolte hue bilkul ache nahi lagte (You are not beautiful when you lie).
Check it out:
Amitabh Bachchan stands for Kaun Banega Crorepati. The first episode of KBC aired on July 2, 2000, with Big B as the host. KBC Season 1 was a huge success. This not only catapulted Star Plus to the front row, but it also restored Amitabh Bachchan to stardom. The actor hosted 12 seasons of the quiz-based game show. No wonder his eyes got wet upon seeing his run on the show, which is now 21 years old.
ALSO READ I Amitabh Bachchan says puri duniya badal gayi when Shweta asks him what he thinks of KBC’s 1000th episode
