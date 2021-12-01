World AIDS Day 2021: 5 Bollywood films that broke stigma and raised awareness





Art has the power to influence and cinema is a solid proof of this. Many people love movies and are often inspired and moved by them to reflect on their lives – whether personal, romantic, social, or environmental. On World AIDS Day 2021, which is celebrated around the world on December 1, we remember some of the remarkable Bollywood films that have helped raise awareness about the disease and break down the unfounded stigma that surround it.



1. Phir Milenge (2004)

Inspired by Tom Hanks’ “Philadelphia”, “Phir Milenge” stars Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. taboos surrounding the disease. She decides to take legal action to keep her job, but no one agrees to represent her. Finally, Abhishek, who plays the role of his lawyer, takes his case. Salman Khan stars as his college girlfriend, who himself has been infected with the deadly disease. The film is directed by Revathi, who also played the role of Tamanna’s doctor in the film. 2. My brother … Nikhil (2005)

Starring Sanjay Suri as protagonist Nikhil and Juhi Chawla as his sister Anamika, this film is about a swimming champion whose life collapses when he is diagnosed with HIV. He is kicked out of the swim team and his parents are not supporting him either. His greatest support in these difficult circumstances is his sister Anamika, who supports his brother in times when he needs support the most. Directed by Onir, ‘My brother … Nikhil turned out to be a landmark film because it dealt with the stigma associated with HIV. The film is set in the late 1980s, when awareness of the disease was considerably low. Purab Kohli also played a central role in the film. 3. Dus Kahaniyaan – Zahir (2007)

‘Dus Kahaniyaan’ is a collection of 10 short films and the film ‘Zahir’, starring Dia Mirza and Manoj Bajpayee, is based on the theme of HIV / AIDS.



4. Positive (2007)

Director Farhan Akhtar “Positive” was featured in short films made to raise awareness about AIDS. Starring Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani and Arjun Mathur in the lead roles, the film is about a boy (Arjun) who is aware of his father’s (Boman) extramarital affairs but hides them from his mother (Shabana). When after a while he no longer supports his father’s choices, he goes to study abroad. Later, he learns that his father is sick because he has contracted AIDS. With only a short time, he must make the conscious choice to forgive his father for cheating on his mother and to comfort him on his deathbed. The film tries to bring out the emotional conundrum a family faces when faced with such overwhelming circumstances. 5.68 pages (2007)

Directed by Sridhar Rangayan, the film is based on an HIV / AIDS counselor and four of her clients. The film tells the story through the counselor (Mauli Ganguly) who avoids emotional attachment with her clients but is still moved by their pain. She writes about her experience in “68 pages” of her diary. The film shows how society stigmatizes and shuns those diagnosed with HIV / AIDS. On the occasion of World AIDS Day 2021, we look forward to other Indian cinema films that feature the subject to raise awareness and break taboos. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofoman.com/article/110014-world-aids-day-2021-5-bollywood-films-that-broke-stigma-spread-awareness The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos