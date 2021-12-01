Mad Max Prequel Furiosa replaces Yahya Abdul-Mateen II with new actor





Yahya Abdul-Mateen II dropped out of George Miller’s Mad Max prequel Furiosa due to scheduling conflicts and was replaced by Tom Burke.



Angry is a prequel that will follow the eponymous character of Mad Max: Fury Road. Unfortunately, director George Miller had to replace actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II due to scheduling conflicts.

Abdul-Mateen II has had starring roles in major films in recent years. Recently he starred in Aquaman as a fan favorite Black Manta, starred in the iconic horror film fellow, took on the role of Morpheus in the highly anticipated The Matrix resurrections, portrayed Cal Abar in Watchmen, and starred in television series such as Black mirror and Lowering. The actor is busy, to say the least, so he’s thrown in a Mad Max the fallout was only going to add to the actor’s impressive resume. GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY RELATED: Matrix Resurrections Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Explains New Morpheus

Deadline reports that Abdul-Mateen II is replaced by Tom Burke (man, Memory), so fans shouldn’t have to worry about the Angry the script is too affected. The outlet noted that Abdul-Mateen II had to leave Angry because another project he is involved in recently increased production. Although the exact project is unknown, it is believed to be a “secret passion project” that Abdul-Mateen II had been developing “for some time”. As was the case during the casting of Abdul-Mateen II, it is currently unknown what role Burke will take on.

Angry delve into the story of the character that many fans of the franchise have turned to since she was first played by Charlize Theron. The film’s journey through production has been covered extensively. It was recently reported that Angry won’t be released until 2024, so right now fans shouldn’t be too surprised if anything else changes between now and the film’s long-awaited release date. Hopefully those casting hiccups only improve on what the movie was going to do rather than make fans wonder what could have been.

Fans really love to see spinoff movies when it adds to the plot of the previous movie. Angry is meant to be a deeper dive for a character who needs it. The film will not try to remake anything that has been established or restore anything. If this movie works well then maybe there will be more Mad Max spin-offs or even direct sequels in the future. The Mad Max The video game was widely appreciated and performed very well with fans and newcomers alike. The game had an open world mixed with melee combat and all-terrain vehicle transport similar to Border countries. The game has balanced out many different aspects of the game in one well-wrapped package. Kojima is interested in developing a Mad Max game and if it looks like it’s been done before then fans shouldn’t be too surprised if it works well.

Angry is scheduled for May 24, 2024. MORE: How Matrix Resurrections Can Be Successful Source: Deadline

