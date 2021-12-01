Khans and their compensation for upcoming films

Bombay: The Movies of the Khans of Bollywood – Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, are undoubtedly among the most anticipated films of the year. The enthusiasm and enthusiasm of the fans for their films is quite different for these films. Bhaijaan is back in theaters with his recently released film Antim which started off on a high note and posted good box office numbers. Social media and audience response are proof that fans have been eagerly awaiting to see Khans’ magic on the big screen.
Since there are many interesting projects planned for them, let’s see how much they get paid per film.
Salman khan
Salman is currently one of the highest paid actors in the country. For his recently released film Antim: The Final Truth, Bhaijaan reportedly won Rs 50 crore from the directors.
For the director of Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Salman receives the remuneration of Rs 125 crores, reports Bollywood Hungama. For Tiger 3, some media reports indicate that Salman will be paid around 60 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to return to the big screen after a two-long hiatus with Pathan, one of Bollywood’s highly anticipated next companies. He was last seen in Aanand L Rais Zero (2018). According to reports, the Bollywood Badshah charges a whopping Rs 100 crore for Pathan.
His pay for another upcoming project with Atlee is not yet disclosed.
Aamir Khan
Bollywood perfectionist Aamir is ready to spread his magic on screens with Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. the film is scheduled to hit theaters on April 12, 2022. Aamir would receive a fee of 60 crore for this film.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos