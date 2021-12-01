Khans and their compensation for upcoming films

Bombay: The Movies of the Khans of Bollywood – Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, are undoubtedly among the most anticipated films of the year. The enthusiasm and enthusiasm of the fans for their films is quite different for these films. Bhaijaan is back in theaters with his recently released film Antim which started off on a high note and posted good box office numbers. Social media and audience response are proof that fans have been eagerly awaiting to see Khans’ magic on the big screen.

Since there are many interesting projects planned for them, let’s see how much they get paid per film.

Salman khan

Salman is currently one of the highest paid actors in the country. For his recently released film Antim: The Final Truth, Bhaijaan reportedly won Rs 50 crore from the directors.

Salman Khan stars as Sikh cop in Antim: The Final Truth (Instagram)

For the director of Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Salman receives the remuneration of Rs 125 crores, reports Bollywood Hungama. For Tiger 3, some media reports indicate that Salman will be paid around 60 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to return to the big screen after a two-long hiatus with Pathan, one of Bollywood’s highly anticipated next companies. He was last seen in Aanand L Rais Zero (2018). According to reports, the Bollywood Badshah charges a whopping Rs 100 crore for Pathan.

Shah Rukh Khna (Twitter)

His pay for another upcoming project with Atlee is not yet disclosed.

Aamir Khan

Bollywood perfectionist Aamir is ready to spread his magic on screens with Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. the film is scheduled to hit theaters on April 12, 2022. Aamir would receive a fee of 60 crore for this film.