Disney launches new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser video with Goldbergs actor and Twitter is unimpressed

The biggest novelty coming to Walt Disney World isn’t a new roller coaster, It’s a hotel. The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser promises to be youlike everything customers have been through. It’s not just a hotel, but a two-night adventure that can immerse guests in their own Star Wars story. And last night we got a glimpse of what we’ll actually see inside the Galactic Starcruiser thanks to a Disney Vacation Special and The Goldbergs Sean Giambrone.
However, if the special preview that was part of yesterday’s evening The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, was intended to bring people excited for the Galactic Starcruiser and sending people running to their phones to make reservations, maybe that’s not what happened. Many people on Twitter were clearly disappointed with what they saw.
Last night’s preview showed us a few things that had been announced, but in a more tangible way. We got to see the “bridge” of the Halcyon ship, and we got to watch Sean Giambrone shoot a level to send the ship into hyperspace. We know the bridge will have interactive elements, including the ability to defend the ship from attack.
We also got to see Gaia play. She will be one of the characters on board that guests can see and potentially interact with. Part of the sale of the Galactic Starcruiser is that a Star wars-the style story will be unfolds around you during your stay, and you will also have the opportunity to be a part of this story.
Why do all of the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser marketing photos make Launch Bay look more like Galaxys Edge? I ask this question as a person 1. invested (we have a reservation) and 2. very excited about the idea.November 29, 2021
But many fans have the general feeling that what they see here is just not impressive. It’s not that it’s not good or that the Galactic Starcruiser won’t be fun, but it’s hard ignore the price. The Galactic StarCruiser will set you back thousands of dollars for just two days and two nights and for that price people are expecting something really special and it just might not be it.
I have to keep reminding myself that TWDC is a mega company that does loads of market research and feasibility testing and wouldn’t build something so disconnected from the wants, needs and wants of customers (even if they are rich). Law? Law??November 29, 2021
While some might not be so impressed, that didn’t stop the Galactic Starcruiser from out of stock for its first months of operation. Of course, that adds another layer of questions to last night’s preview. The point is, in an average viewing audience, most people won’t be able to financially afford two nights on the Galactic Starcruiser. And those who can, if they wanted to go and book now, would have a lot of time to wait. So even using this TV time to promote seems odd.
I love the ambition of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser and want it to be a long-term success, but I’m confused by the mainstream marketing of an expensive store experience that’s already sold out for months. Is it going to accomplish something positive or create a disappointment?November 29, 2021
Certainly there is much more to the Galactic Starcruiser than being able to pull a lever or see a live musical performance, some part is probably not yet ready to show, and most are probably kept intentionally behind the curtain. The best marketing for Galactic Starcruiser won’t be clips in TV specials. This will be after people actually visit the Starcruiser. If people have good things to say after going through it, if they think it is worth it, they will tell their friends and those friends will then consider taking the trip.