Sandra Bullock puts her chic condo in the Sierra Towers of West Hollywood on the market for $ 4.5 million

Sandra Bullock says goodbye to her apartment above Los Angeles in beloved Sierra Towers after putting it on the market.

Bird Box star, 57, announces stylish luxury West Hollywood unit for a whopping $ 4.495 million, according to Dirtiness.

The condominium, which has been described as a “weird” and “sexy” destination for celebrities by Hollywood journalist, rarely has openings thanks to high demand from Hollywood stars.

The Bullock condo is located on the 22nd floor of the 31 story tower and has been completely remodeled by her.

The unit, which dates back to 1965, was previously owned by Friends star Matthew Perry before she bought it, and the building currently houses another Friends alumnus, Courteney Cox, as well as Adam Sandler, Kelly Osbourne and rocker PJ Harvey.

Entertainment mogul David Geffen is among the illustrious former residents of Sierra Towers, as are Cher, Sidney Poitier, Elton John and Lindsay Lohan, among others.

Part of the appeal of condos is the luxury that comes with them, including a 24-hour concierge, as well as doormen and valet parking, a fully stocked gym, a huge swimming pool open to all residents and a sauna to take care of yourself.

Los Angeles is known more for its sprawl than its skyscrapers, but the Bullock unit is tall enough to offer incredible views stretching from the Pacific Ocean to downtown Los Angeles.

The sleek balcony features clean lines and a modest space large enough to entertain friends while taking in the grandeur of the city.

Bullock’s predominantly white condo enjoys abundant natural light from floor-to-ceiling bay windows surrounding the elegantly minimalist corner living space.

White walls contrast with tasteful light brown wood panels and cabinetry for an earthy feel.

The open floor plan allows residents to easily switch from the view in the living room to a meal in the dining room, which is just intimate enough for a family reunion.

The open plan kitchen has plenty of space and stylish bespoke cabinetry, as well as high end appliances.

The space also features elegant light fixtures that have firmly updated the condo since its mid-century origins.

The Bullock condo has two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and each bedroom includes a sliding glass door with access to the balcony.

Rooms at the 1,759-square-foot condo are modest compared to the size of the mansions of many Hollywood stars, but Bullock has plenty of other properties she can share her time with.

In addition to the Sierra Towers unit she is selling, the Speed ​​star is keeping a second condo in the building she bought for $ 5.1 million in 2017.

She also owns two gorgeous beachfront homes in Malibu, as well as a $ 20 million cottage and mansion in Beverly Hills.

Her real estate stretches across the United States, as Bullock keeps a townhouse in New York, a vacation home in New Orleans for whenever she wants a getaway down south, and a grand mansion in Austin, Texas.

It also owns several commercial properties in Austin in addition to its residential properties.

Bullock has kept a relatively low profile since starring in Netflix’s hit horror thriller Bird Box in 2018.

She eventually returned with another Netflix project, the drama Unforgivable, in which she played the role of a woman trying to start her life over after spending time in jail for committing a violent offense.

The film, which hit theaters on November 24 and hits the streaming service on December 10, received scathing reviews and currently has a rotten 34% rating from critics polled by Rotten tomatoes.

She will be seen next year in the romantic action comedy The Lost City Of D with a cast of Brad Pitt, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Patti Harrison, and she will collaborate with Pitt again on the action thriller Bullet. Train.