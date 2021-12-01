Bollywood: Why Richa Chadha is no longer marginal – News

The actor has had a busy year, ending it with the third season of the streaming hit “Inside Edge.” What makes her vibrate?

Provided

By Kaveree Bamzai Posted: Wed Dec 1 2021, 11:55 AM Last update: Wed Dec 1 2021, 11:56 AM

Richa Chadha, 35, has never done what was expected of her.

At 26, she had played the mother of Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the iconic “Gangs of Wasseypur” (2012).

For a very long time after that, she would get roles where she had to play the hero’s mother, including one opposite Hrithik Roshan in “Agneepath”. Not surprisingly, because Bollywood believes in typing.

But she’s a survivor.

And now in the age of streaming, it has become in high demand. Take this year only. She played a version of Mayawati in ‘Madam Chief Minister’; played a spy in ‘Lahore Confidential’; a police officer on Amazon Prime Video’s “Candy” streaming show; portrayed herself in the satirical Netflix film “Call My Agent”; and ends the year as a movie star-turned-owner Zarina Malik cricket team in the third season of Amazon Prime Video’s “Inside Edge”.

“Inside Edge” is a streaming pioneer since its first season dates back to 2017. Chadha said she always knew there was a future because audiences started watching shows like “House of Cards” . “Inside Edge” with its mix of cricket, Bollywood and politics was a dormant hit and the question “who is Bhaisahab” was almost as important as the “Baahubali” cliffhanger: why did Katappa kill Baahubali?

Zarina de Chadha is a woman who is desperately trying to grab grains of sand in her hands, she says.

“She will smile and do anything to win as a woman. I’m not like her so I find it fascinating to live her life vicariously, in all her insecurity and ambition,” she adds. “I don’t understand her but sympathize with her. It took me a long time to get here.”

There are times when she has yet to assert her power if she feels there is too much male energy in the room. Most of the time though, especially on, she finds it enjoyable to work with a new generation of male co-stars who are happy to show their vulnerabilities and be their natural selves. They are not afraid to cry, she said.

Half of a star couple with actor Ali Fazal, Chadha starred in films that marked the 2000s, playing the scandalous Dolly in Dibakar Banerji’s “Oye Lucky!”. Lucky Oye! ‘ (2008); the stubbornly ambitious Devi in ​​“Masaan” by Neeraj Ghaywan (2015); and the rude Bholi Punjaban in the ‘Fukrey’ series. Along the way, she’s experimented, from the ultra sultry stripper in ‘Cabaret’ (2019) to the desperately exploited pornstar in ‘Shakeela’ (2020).

She has the ability to face her fears, and to dive into the depths, whether through her art or her politics. Subhash Kapoor who directed her in ‘Madam Chief Minister’ says: It always helps when working with an actor who is so aware of the world around him. Chadha is one of the most conscious, mindful, and opinionated actors that I have worked with. Her awareness helped shape the character she portrays. In addition, his spontaneity is his greatest strength which sometimes brings magic into an ordinary setting.

Chadha prefers to think of herself as a “citizen” and to be part of a group of artists who don’t hesitate to break the bank to do something worthwhile. “I’m just a hippie at heart who likes to observe the world and create from there,” adds the St Stephens College graduate. It’s something that finds resonance in a more new Bollywood. As Nikkhil Advani, who directed her in an episode of Amazon Prime Video’s anthology “Unpaused,” puts it: She’s effortlessly in front of the camera and so eager to give the best of herself. He is an actor who can compete with the best of them. I’m dying to work with her again. “

It’s an alternative world, with a new grammar of acting and being.

Chadha can call it misogyny, although she can praise “balanced” male stars and compliment female co-stars. She is not a fabricated actress put together by marketing agencies and suited only for red carpet appearances, airport looks and Maldives Instagram posts. His responses on social networks are genuine, his anger as well as his appreciation. With a proudly interfaith relationship with Fazal and loyal friendships with artists at all levels, she has embarked on a new phase with a production house, Pushing Buttons. Founded with Fazal, it will work to incubate the work that the couple want to create.

She also writes herself, including the first draft of a subversive comedy about pressure on women to marry.

As she polishes her own craft and develops her own intellect, Chadha makes sure that she will build not only on her own art, but on that of others as well.

As she once memorably said, she is interested in promoting the category, not the product.

(The author is a seasoned journalist and author, most recently of “The Three Khans and the Rise of New India”)