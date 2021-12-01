Sanjay Dutt: Arunachal Pradesh government appeals to Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as brand ambassador for 50th anniversary celebrations





The government of Arunachal Pradesh has appointed Bolloywood actor Sanjay Dutt as brand ambassador for Arunachal Pradesh’s 50th anniversary celebration. Apun ko bahut bahut khusi hoyele hai k apun Arunachal Pradesh ka brand ambassador hai mamu. Aur apun ye state kabhi chor ke nai jane wale (I was looking forward to being a brand ambassador and will never leave this state) said Munna Bhai of the Indian film industry to the resounding applause of the people despite the cold in Mechuka. Roped as brand ambassador for the celebration of 50 years of Arunachal Pradesh, actor Sanjay Dutt continued, Rope mat kahiyemain aapko bol raha hun mujhe yahan bandh k hi rakhiyega. (I’m not tied up, keep me here)

The popular actor launched the media campaign for the month-long celebrations, January 20 to February 20, 2022, commemorating the birth of Arunachal Pradesh as an identity, in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the President of the PD Sona State Assembly, who is also the chairman of the organizing committee. Formerly known as the North Eastern Frontier Agency (NEFA), Arunachal Pradesh came into being as a Union Territory on January 20, 1972. The one-month statewide celebrations are expected. start on January 20, 2022 in Ziro, Lower Subansiri district. It will cover the five river basins of the state after which the first districts were named, namely Kameng, Subansiri, Siang, Lohit and Tirap. The month-long event will culminate on February 20, 2022 in Itanagar during the 36th State Day celebrations. Hailing the beauty of Arunachal Pradesh, Dutt said the state’s culture, food and people are unique and sure to do their best to bring that uniqueness to people outside. As part of the media campaign, Dutt will be featured in a series of promotional videos on tourism in the state. Dutt will also engage with local youth on a range of initiatives on drug addiction and addiction, and issues that have become a serious concern for the state in recent years. Recalling his days of drug addiction, the actor said that life is better to live and life is a better high than any drug in the world. To repeated cheers from the public for a Jadu ki Jhappi, Dutt said to those who stay away from drugs – Main usko ek jadu ki jhappi naipachas jadu ki jhappi dunga! (those who stay away from drugs, I’ll give them a hug). On a lighter note, responding to the Chief Minister’s apologies for the lack of proper accommodation in the state suitable for the actor, Dutt said: Main aapko bata doon main chah (six) saal prison me raha hoon. usse toh behtar jagah aapne mujhe di hai! (I have been in prison for six years, so accommodation is not a problem. Dutt also expressed gratitude to the security forces, including the military, air force and ITBP, for guarding the country against outside forces in difficult conditions along the border.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/india/arunachal-pradesh-govt-ropes-in-bollywood-actor-sanjay-dutt-as-brand-ambassador-for-50th-year-celebrations/articleshow/88021509.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos