Remember how Priyanka Choprajokedto show Nick Jonas what a successful acting career looks like, on theJonas Brothers Roast? Well, maybe that could be why Nick is open to making his Bollywood debut.

Yes, in an interview withKhaleej weatherfor his upcoming VidCon performance in Abu Dhabi, Nick opened up about his love for Bollywood films, and how he’s open to working in one.

I love Bollywood movies – I got acquainted in the last few years after being with my wife; it is definitely something that I would be interested in doing. I now have a lot of friends in this industry and I think it’s just a phenomenal film industry, the work they do is very inspiring and if the right thing comes along who knows? Maybe I would go for it!

He also shared that he loved Bollywood music and Indian music, calling it perfect music to dance to.

This is the best kind of music to dance to and it is definitely what we play at our house parties!

I wonder if he has ever danced to dhol rhythms!

Well he already has the moves (we’ve all seen the video fromCosts), and charm – and that’s a good starting point for Bollywood. Hopefully it’s not as a token alien villain!