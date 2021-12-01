“Reservation Dogs” co-creator Sterlin Harjo on Indigenous storytelling

Sterlin Harjo is an Aboriginal filmmaker and a name you might recognize – he directed an episode of “The Magicians” and he’s the mastermind behind FX’s popular “Reservation Dogs”. Harjo is an Indigenous creator who brings Indigenous stories to life.

It’s something he’s always done, although Hollywood hasn’t always opened its doors to filmmakers like Harjo… until recently, thanks to the advent of streaming.

As part of Native American Heritage Month, Harjo spoke with Variety about how Hollywood hasn’t always been so receptive to his ideas and how he found inspiration to continue telling Indigenous stories.

What inspired the move as a filmmaker to Los Angeles?

I went to Sundance Writer’s Lab, then to the director’s lab. It was about the art of writing and making films. It was like a training camp for me because I didn’t have a lot of experience on the set. It opened a lot of doors, which quickly closed.

It was in the early 2000s, but after the heyday of independent cinema in the 90s, coming out of that decade. So I thought I could make my first feature film and I came to LA with that mindset.

But it wasn’t, right?

It became apparent after the first meetings that no one wanted to make native films – and that was before streaming. People would say, “Native films don’t sell” or “It’s not native enough. “

Once someone says it’s a great screenplay, but if there was a way to get Phillip Seymour Hoffman on the poster, it could be funded. It was just a reflection of the industry at the time. This discourse on diversity was not there.

I also worked on a project and sold it to a company. It was in development and they said, “Well, you can do it, but you have to do it without Sterlin.” And I had to swallow that.

It was my experience at first, so I decided that I needed to keep doing independent films in Oklahoma and that I wasn’t going to take anything too hard. I’ve taken the approach that if I keep my head down and keep working and making great movies, then I’ll be ready when the industry changes. There were a lot of good people, non-native people in the industry who helped and advised me throughout the process. I tried to stay positive and just create work and hoped the industry would change. And I really watched it happen.

Finally, he did. This has changed.

I was hired as a producer on “Scalped”. They hired me as a consultant and creative partner. Doug Jones was a creator and a showrunner on it. They were doing shows that didn’t have to feature white people with names. Doug was helpful and told me about how the industry was operating at the time.

Chris Fisher, who worked on “The Magicians”, had helped me early in my career. He also contacted me. He insisted on me because I don’t think people wanted to hire me, but I was able to direct an episode. During that time I was selling my projects and getting development deals and around that time streaming was breaking new ground and that’s where my career came to life. Until “Reservation Dogs”, I was making feature films for $ 200,000 and under.

What made you keep going and believe the industry was going to change? What was that ray of hope for you?

I was not there for the money. I wanted to tell stories. I come from a community that has so many great stories, so many stories and that’s what I wanted to do. It replaced the money game. I started to tell stories about people who are misrepresented. It doesn’t mean that I was trying to tell positive stories. I wanted to tell dark stories and I want to tell funny stories. I wanted to tell all the stories that make us human.

I remember hanging out with Sierra Teller Ornelas (“Rutherford Falls”) and we both didn’t have shows at the time. I remember saying, “Maybe I’ll hang up.” I was really serious about it, and it’s funny to think about it. But at the end of the day, it was about telling those stories and uplifting my community, and that’s what kept me going.

How does it feel to see the change and know that there is an audience that wants to see the show, not just a native?

When I was doing “Reservation Dogs” I knew people would like it, but I didn’t know it was going to be so popular. The only thing I can attribute to myself is having the ability to fail and not being afraid of failing throughout my career, and there was the frustration of not getting distributed. movies. Then I had the opportunity to do a show. I looked around and said we need to swing for the fences. It was a combination of that and FX giving us the ability to do it and let me tell it with native writers. We could tell the story we wanted to tell. We could really go there and it allowed us to do something beautiful.

What is it like now to be able to create opportunities for those who come into the industry after you?

It’s one of my favorite things to do – being able to open doors for the younger ones. It was so beautiful to see kids dressed up as characters from the show on Halloween… Usually Halloween was always a hectic time because you would see kids and people dressed up as Pocahontas or fake warriors. [Instead] you have to see the native children dress up as these characters. A native girl dressed as Paulina from the show. She dressed up as her favorite native actor and it was so beautiful. That’s enough for me to live the rest of my life.