Nick Jonas opens up about possibility of making Bollywood film: if the right thing happened, could jump in

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today and the couple have more than once captured our hearts. From their very loving photos on the gram to embracing each other’s cultures, Nick and Priyanka have surely given their fans plenty to cheer about.

One of those reasons was Nick Jonas jamming to Hindi Bollywood music. The pop singer uploaded several jam videos featuring Bollywood music and thrilled fans. In a recent interview with Khaleej Times, Nick was asked if he would be up for a role in Hindi if he gets the right offer.

He said: “” I love Bollywood movies – I got acquainted in the last couple of years after being with my wife; it is certainly something that I would be interested in doing. I now have a lot of friends in this and I think it’s just a phenomenal film industry, the work they do is very inspiring and if the right thing happens who knows? Maybe I would go for it!

Elaborating more on the music of Bollywood movies, Nick said: “I think it’s amazing. I obviously listened to a lot of it while I was in India and also at our wedding we had a lot of great music. Indian and Bollywood music. This is the best kind of music to dance to and it is definitely what we play at our parties at home! ”

Well we have to agree with Nick there is no music like Bollywood music!

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Third Anniversary: ​​How This Power Couple Seamlessly Merges East and West