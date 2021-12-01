Anna Duggar attends her husband’s trial and continues to show her full support

Josh Duggar’s trial is officially underway.

On Tuesday morning, the father of seven arrived at a courthouse in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to face two charges of possession of child pornography.

He did not come alone, however.

Much like she has done in several court hearings over the past few weeks, Anna Duggar held her seemingly unethical husband’s hand on the way inside the building.

According to various sources, Anna was also seated in the front row for Josh’s preliminary hearing on Monday.

It was during that three-hour session Monday that Jim Bob Duggar was called to testify, retaliating against the judge after being grilled over his son’s previous assault scandal.

Josh, of course, was arrested in late April and charged with receiving and detaining child pornography.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The admitted cheater also welcomed a girl into the world on October 23, a newborn baby that he and Anna named Madyson Lily.

The two also share Mackynzie Rene, 12, Michael James, 10, Marcus Anthony, 8, Meredith Grace, 6, Mason Garrett, 4, and Maryella Hope, 2.

Although Josh confessed to his infidelity … and also confessed to inappropriately touching four little girls when he was a young teenager … Anna remained steadfast.

She stayed with her husband.

“She thinks Josh is innocent,” a source told People Magazine this summer.

Other insiders, meanwhile, have claimed that Anna frequently abandoned her children in order to spend the night with Josh at the homes of guardians appointed to Josh by a judge in May.

“The family members are extremely concerned about what is going on and they just want to find out the truth,” The Sun reported shortly after Duggar’s arrest, adding of his brainwashed wife:

“They pray together for Josh and Anna, who stands beside her husband as she always has.”

During Monday’s evidence hearing for Josh, a family friend named Bobye Holt testified.

She said her daughter was actually dating the eldest child Duggar and that it was about engagement … until Josh’s parents called her in March 2003 and told them Josh had assaulted several minors.

Including his own sisters.

In court, these victims were all called Jane Doe.

“[Josh] explained that Jane Doe four was sitting on her lap during Bible time and he touched her inappropriately, “Holt told the judge yesterday.

“He said it happened that day. On that date, he told us he touched her vaginal area.”

It wasn’t until later that she learned, Bobye explained, that Josh had touched the girl under her clothes.

Josh also admitted to touching three other girls, Bobye said, each on the breasts and genitals.

This topic is brought up again because the prosecution wants to present evidence of Duggar’s indecent assault scandal at his trial.

They believe this speaks to a pattern of behavior relevant to the aforementioned charges of possession of pornography.

The defense team, on the other hand, sees this case differently.

“Let’s have a trial on what really happened in May 2019,” and nothing else, one of Josh’s attorneys Justin Gelfand said in court on Monday, arguing that the focus of this trial should uniquely be on material that Duggar would have downloaded from his work computer.

If convicted of the charges against him, the former 19 Kids and Counting star faces up to 20 years in jail and up to $ 250,000 in fines on each of the two counts.

That would be a possible total sentence of 40 years behind bars.

Jury selection for Josh’s trial began on Tuesday.

He is currently out on bail, under very strict restrictions.