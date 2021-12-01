Hollywood’s 30-under-30 class of 2022 is breaking the rules





The youngest and brightest Tinseltowns prove that success comes from choosing their own adventures. oh n September 8, JoJo Siwadancer, singer and YouTube personality made history when ABC revealed she would be appearing in her popular Dancing with the stars reality show as part of the show’s first gay partnership. Siwa, 18, had turned out to be pansexual in early 2021, and her team with Stars Coach Jenna Johnson was seen as a victory for the LGBTQ community. Being a good girl means not standing up for yourself and setting a precedent for how you want to be treated. Bella Thorne, 24, actress, singer and entrepreneur

Siwa and Johnson tango and cha-cha for 10 weeks of rehearsals and performances, reaching the final of the shows before losing the crown to former NBA player Iman Shumpert and partner Daniella Karagach. Siwa sees the whole experience as a victory, writing to her millions of online subscribers, I am so grateful that children today have moments in history like this to watch and realize that the LOVE IS LOVE and being who you are is beautiful. < position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/> Embracing who you are certainly applies across the 30-year-old under-30 class in Hollywood, from Miranda Cosgrove to actress, singer and entrepreneur Bella Thorne, 24. She built her brand around sexual positivity, having made headlines in late 2020 for controversially joining the adult content platform OnlyFans and earning a record $ 2 million in one week. In November, Thorne released the music video for her single In You, with an extremely NSFW performance with pornstar Abella Danger. Her advice, she says Forbesis not being a good girl. Being a good girl means not standing up for yourself and setting precedents for how you want to be treated, she says. Talk about setting precedents: Actress, singer and dancer Rachel Zegler to appear as the first Latina to star onscreen Maria in Steven Spielbergs film adaptation West Side Story this holiday season. Zegler, 20, calls the life-changing role her Cinderella story, telling Forbes she was picked while still in high school and did her homework between rehearsals and skipped the prom to record the film’s soundtrack. Zegler isn’t resting on Spielberg’s revival buzz either; her next project will see her star as Snow White in Disney’s live-action remake in 2023. < position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/> Our 2022 30 Under 30 Entertainment Class comes from all corners of the world, including agents, animators, directors, producers and change agents helping to lead Tinseltown through the wild unknown brought by these times. uncertain. All list members must be under 30 as of December 31, 2021 and cannot have been on any previous 30 under 30 list. And some are much younger than our limit, with 13-year-old actor Jalyn Hallseen this year. Space jam sequel, and in an upcoming project with Whoopi Goldberg will feature Emmett Tillholding as the youngest listmaker of the 2022s. Gallery: Forbes 30 Under 30 2022 – Hollywood & Entertainment 31 images Forbes invited four industry experts to sit as judges for this year’s cohort: Jason Blum, founder and CEO of production company Blumhouse, CEO and President of Jackal Group Gail Berman, as well as comedian and writer Ziwe Fumudo and actor Kelly Marie Tran; Fumudo and Tran are 30-to-30-year-olds. < position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-2"/> 30 UNDER 30 RELATED ARTICLES noForbes Under 30 Hall of Fame

