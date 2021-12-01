Infernal Park actor Jeong-min says he improvised a lot during filming

Park Jeong-min opened up about his role in Netflix’s K-Drama Dark Fantasy drama series Hell.

In a recent interview with Yonhap News Agency, the 34-year-old actor explained how he initially found his character Bae Young-jae too monotonous and flat in the show’s original script, which led to many unscripted moments during filming. Bae is notably one of the central characters of the second half of the six-part series.

“I improvised a lot. I don’t remember how much I improvised throughout the show, Park said. Young-jae must be attractive because he’s one of the main characters in the later parts, and I added something interesting, the actor said.

Park then noted that his final portrayal of Bae reminded him of his father, whom he described as “a common office worker who we can easily see,” Park explained, stressing that Young-jae’s banality was at the heart of his character.

I tried to imagine how this ordinary guy would react to unknowable and incomprehensible things like natural disasters and deal with them, he added.

In other Hell news, director Yeon Sang-ho discussed the significance of the series. The most important message I wanted to deliver through this work is to ask questions about humanity and what it means to be human, Yeon shared.

In the series there are different types of humanistic characters and through these characters I wanted to evoke conversations for the audience to discuss which of them truly portray the humanistic qualities, from their own perspective.