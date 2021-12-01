Horse-drawn carriage parade and festival in Lebanon





To explore Are you ready for all the holiday events? In fact, the Lebanon Carriage Parade is unique in that it is one of the few in the whole country. Across the Midwest, the Lebanon Horse-drawn Carriage Parade and Christmas Festival is the only horse-drawn carriage parade of its size. Legend The annual Lebanon Holiday celebration will take place on Saturday, December 4 in the historic downtown of Lebanon. CONTRIBUTED Legend The annual Lebanon Holiday celebration will take place on Saturday, December 4 in the historic downtown of Lebanon. CONTRIBUTED The festivities will include shows, food and craft vendors along East Mulberry Street from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and two parades through historic downtown Lebanon at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Each parade will feature over 100 decorated cars pulled by Clydesdales, Belgians, miniatures and show horses. Many drivers are also in disguise. To explore Skate until the holidays Legend More than 100 horse-drawn carriages will take part in the annual Lebanon Christmas festival and horse-drawn carriage parade on December 4 in downtown Lebanon. Legend More than 100 horse-drawn carriages will take part in the annual Lebanon Christmas festival and horse-drawn carriage parade on December 4 in downtown Lebanon. Each parade will last approximately one hour. The two-and-a-half to three-mile parade route circles the central business district of downtown Lebanon. The parade starts at the corner of Broadway and Oakwood in front of Berry Intermediate School. Between parades, entertainment will include shows, Christmas carols, train rides on the Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroads North Pole Express and photos with Santa from 10:30 am to noon and 4 to 6 pm, Lebanese author Beth Gully will be present for a reading and a signing session at the Golden Lamb Gazebo from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. To explore The Expanded Holiday Light Show returns to downtown this week Participants can also visit the many boutiques and specialty shops located in downtown Lebanon. Guests can reserve their own private box for the parade at 1 p.m. for $ 200 on the Lebanon Region Chamber of Commerce website. These private lodges are 10 feet by six feet and are located on Broadway from Mulberry Street to Silver Street. Places are limited and chairs are not included. HOW TO GET THERE What: 32nd annual horse-drawn carriage parade and Christmas festival in Lebanon When: The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 4. Two parades will take place at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Or: Lebanon city center Cost: Free entry and parking. More information: Website | Facebook

