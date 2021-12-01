9 organizations you can give back this holiday season – daily sundial

A number of organizations in the San Fernando Valley will be accepting donations and handing out toys and essentials this holiday season to help the community. Here are a few that The Sundial has put on for the holiday season.

Northeast Valley Health Society

The North East Valley Health Corporation will be hosting the Rudolphs 2021 Holiday Drive-Thru Toy Contest. On the last three Sundays of December, NEVHC will be giving away a brand new toy for its pediatric patients as well as a socially distanced greeting from Santa Claus. To participate, you can make a financial contribution by visiting nevhc.org/2021toydrive or donate unwrapped toys, worth at least $ 10, for children from birth to 10 years old.

LOS ANGELES REGIONAL FOOD BANK

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and its partner sites, such as shelters and churches, need volunteers. Tasks may vary at partner sites.

Some duties include assisting with receiving inventory and storing food items on days the sites receive food or collect food from the food bank. On distribution days, volunteers help set up and distribute food to participants. For more information on how to get involved, visit https://www.lafoodbank.org/volunteer/pantry/.

TO FIX

MEND is collecting food and board games this holiday season for distribution to families. You can help buy items on their Amazon Food Drive Wish List or their Amazon Board Games Wish List. Donation drop-off days and times are Tuesday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 10641 N. San Fernando Road in Pacoima.

MEND also allows people to host their own vacation drive by registering their own drive through organizations. website.

Los Angeles Fire Department

The Los Angeles Fire Department will celebrate their Spark of Love Toy Race where they will collect and distribute new and unwrapped toys. Sports gear and equipment will also be provided to children and teens in LA, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura and Riverside counties. You can donate by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy or sports equipment at your local fire station. To donate online, visit https://supportlafd.kindful.com/.

West Valley Pantry

West Valley Food Pantry continues its drive-thru food distribution services during the holidays. They currently need volunteers to help pack food, set up drive-thru, unload deliveries, and distribute food to customers’ cars.

They accept unopened and unexpired food donations between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. To become a volunteer, you can subscribe to the pantry Volunteer webpage.

CSUN pantry

The CSUN Pantry will remain open during the holidays at their normal opening hours, Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

They will have a pop-up pantry on December 1 and 15 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Laurel Hall. The pop-up window is open to all CSUN students and staff. For more information, visit the pop-up pantry web page.

It’s bigger than us

Its Bigger than Us will host their Tis the Giving Season event where they will provide communities with essential toys and resources from December 4-18. For more information, visit their website website.

Those who are considering donating can purchase something from their Amazon Wish List or volunteer at their next events.

San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission

The San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission will accept cash donations to purchase meals for those in need.

Donations will also help the organization fund its housing, education and addiction recovery programs throughout the year.

To support financially, visit their website.

Valley Food Bank

The Valley Food Bank will be holding several food distributions throughout the holiday season, ranging from the Northridge area to Sylmar and the San Fernando area.

To find a location near you, visit Valley Food Bank website.