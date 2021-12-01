EPA awards $ 2.4 million grant to Chester for stormwater projects – Delco Times





CHESTER Efforts to tackle chronic flooding around the Veterans Memorial Park in Chester were boosted Tuesday when the United States Environmental Protection Agency announced a grant of $ 2,366,000 to the city for a project to green infrastructure to help repair flooding caused by stormwater overflows. The money will allow the Chester Stormwater Authority to continue efforts started in 2019 to tackle flooding in the lowland park and the surrounding community. Urban stormwater is a major source of water pollution and can be a serious public health problem, EPA Mid-Atlantic regional administrator Adam Ortiz said in a press release. This funding will support the Town of Chesters’ efforts to reduce stormwater overflows by upgrading green infrastructure that will help protect public health and the environment. Funding comes from the EPA’s municipal sewer overflow and stormwater reuse grant program and will be allocated to the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, which will sub-award the city. The project will include approximately 1,600 feet of pipe, 325 inlets, four manholes, pavement restoration, 1,600 square feet of porous panels, inlet inserts and filters. It also includes the establishment of a regional stormwater control basin with a drainage area of ​​196 acres and a storage volume of 14 acre-feet. The 2019 project included a rain garden that incorporated evenly spaced green plantings with strategically placed rocks and trees. The rain garden, also known as a bioretention basin, is an integrated system for capturing excess runoff water. Other techniques for reducing runoff include edging cuts to allow excess rainwater to fill up before slowly draining off. Upon unveiling in 2019, officials estimated that the Chester Stormwater Authority would raise $ 50 million over the next 30 years to maintain more than 350 acres in the city that would focus on stormwater management while beautifying the city and by encouraging economic development. Stormwater improvements in the city also support efforts to restore the Delaware River estuary, which is the ultimate recipient of urban runoff from Chester EPA officials.

