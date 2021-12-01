The Power of the Dog Review: Wild Hearts on a Closed Frontier





The story revolves around what happens when George marries Rose (Kirsten Dunst), a widow with a teenage son, Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee, who brings up young Anthony Perkins from Psycho). Phil views Rose as an opportunist and writes a letter of complaint to her parents, whom the brothers, more comically than affectionately, refer to as the Old Lady and the Old Town (Frances Conroy and Peter Carroll). It’s a childish gesture, but in keeping with the infantilism that still shapes the brothers’ difficult relationships and their awkwardness with strangers, especially women. Before Rose, the only other women on the ranch were an older cook and a female assistant, both ideally genderless. When Rose first enters the Burbank house, Campion significantly portrays her in its twilight, the characters’ pale faces flickering like dim light. The Power of the Dog is a story of the Intermountain West, a sunny kingdom of cowboys and the great outdoors, desolation and self-reliance. With the arrival of Rose and Peter, the story also becomes something of a feminine Gothic, one of those eerie tales of women in stuffy domestic spaces haunted by ghosts (literal and otherwise) and a whirlwind of repressed desire. . In Jane Eyre, the heroine enters a house with a madwoman that her husband has locked her up in the attic; Rose is soon troubled by other malicious forces. The Power of the Dog is based on a 1967 novel by Thomas Savage, a locked-in gay man whose critically acclaimed fiction was inspired by his years of training living and working on a Montana ranch. The book is a Western novel, and in an afterword written for reprint, Annie Proulx observes that something painful, lonely and terrible about the West is forever caught in the pages of Savages. The book predates Proulx’s tragic love story Brokeback Mountain by decades of two henchmen, Jack and Ennis, who discover each other one summer of 1963 while raising sheep. They make love and fall in love while believing themselves to be invisible. Campion, who wrote the screenplay for The Power of the Dog, reduced the story to its essentials, first relying on a series of oppositions, some very visible, others more secretive. Phil is tall, lanky, and dresses like a cowboy, with a dirty hat and leggings. George is stockier, rounder, and inclined to wear costumes even on horseback. Phil is a big talker, when he wants to, and has a razor sharp tongue, with many of his most cutting comments directed at his brother. For his part, George tends to be quiet, using as few words as possible, including when goaded by Phil, who derisively calls him Fatso. Phil is the alpha of Georges beta. Phil is also unspeakably cruel.

