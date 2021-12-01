Alice Sebold apologizes to Anthony Broadwater, man cleared of rape after years in prison





“First of all, I want to say that I am very sorry for Anthony Broadwater and I deeply regret what you went through,” wrote Sebold, the author of “The Lovely Bones”, in a statement published on Medium.com

Broadwater, who has always claimed to be innocent, was convicted of rape in 1982 and spent 16 years in prison. According to his lawyers, he has been denied parole at least five times because he refused to admit a crime he did not commit. He has tried at least five times to have the sentence overturned, he told CNN.

Last week, a New York State Supreme Court judge exonerated Broadwater and overturned his conviction and other charges related to it. The Onondaga County District Attorney joined the motion to quash the conviction.

Broadwater was convicted on the basis of two pieces of evidence – Sebold’s account and a racial identification – the perpetrator is white and Broadwater is black – and analysis of a lock of hair which was later determined to be faulty , wrote his lawyers.

In “Lucky,” Sebold wrote that after failing to identify Broadwater in a police line, “a detective and district attorney told her after the line-up that she picked the wrong man and how the district attorney ‘had deliberately trained to rehabilitate her misidentification “. according to the attorneys’ claim that led to the Broadwater exemption. The unreliability of the hair analysis and the conversation between the prosecutor and Sebold after the training would likely have led to a different verdict had he been presented at trial, lawyers said. “I am grateful that Mr. Broadwater was finally vindicated, but the fact remains that 40 years ago he became another young black man brutalized by our faulty legal system. I will always be sorry for that. that was done to him, “Sebold said. . Sebold described the rape, which occurred while she was in first year at Syracuse University in 1981, in brutally honest detail in “Lucky.” It was released a year after release from Broadwater jail. Its publisher Scribner and parent company Simon & Schuster will stop distributing the book in all formats “while Sebold and Scribner think together about how the work might be revised,” said Brian Belfiglio, vice president of the advertising and marketing from Scribner, in a statement to CNN. CNN has reached out to Sebold and his representatives for comment. “40 years ago, as a traumatized 18-year-old rape victim, I chose to trust the American legal system. My goal in 1982 was justice – not perpetuating injustice,” Sebold wrote. “And certainly not to forever and irreparably alter the life of a young man by the very crime that had altered mine.” Broadwater described last week how his life was ruined by the bogus conviction. He struggled to find work after his release from prison when employers discovered his criminal record. “I did what I could do, and it was just, you know – creating work for myself doing the landscaping, tree felling, hauling, cleaning,” a- he told CNN. His wife wanted kids, but “I wouldn’t bring kids into the world because of it. And now we’re in the past, we can’t have kids,” Broadwater told reporters after the event. court hearing. “I will remain sorry for the rest of my life that, while pursuing justice through the legal system, my own misfortune resulted in the unjust conviction of Mr. Broadwater for which he served not only 16 years behind bars, but in a way that still serves to hurt and stigmatize, almost a life sentence, ”Sebold wrote. After her acquittal, Broadwater said he would like an apology from the perpetrator, but also acknowledged what she had suffered. “I sympathize with her, which happened to her,” he said. “I just hope there is a sincere apology. I would accept it. I am not bitter and have no meanness towards her.” While saying that she struggles “with the role that I unwittingly played in a system that sent an innocent man to jail”, she said that she is struggling “with the fact that my rapist will in all likelihood never be known, may have continued to rape other women, and will certainly never serve the prison sentence that Mr. Broadwater served. “

