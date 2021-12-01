After the shooting of “Rust”, the investigators look for a supplier of weapons

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released new documents that shed light on how live ammunition may have been found on the set of the Alec Baldwin western Rust, then loaded into a Colt .45 revolver at single action before the fatal shooting.

Rust gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed told sheriff investigators she struggled to load the gun on October 21, just hours before Baldwin fired live ammunition that killed the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and injured director Joel Souza, according to an affidavit for a search warrant filed by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

Hannah said there was one cartridge that didn’t fit, so after lunch she took the cleaner, cleaned it up, and put in another cartridge, bringing the total to six cartridges loaded in the weapon, Sheriffs Det. Alexandria Hancock wrote in the affidavit.

Gutierrez Reeds’ attorney said the 24-year-old gunsmith failed to realize that none of the cartridges were live ammunition. Live bullets are not permitted on film sets.

When questioned by investigators who provided ammunition for the guns, Gutierrez Reed identified arms supplier Seth Kenney, according to the affidavit. Another gunsmith from New Mexico, Billy Ray, was also named in the documents as a potential source of additional ammunition that was used during the 12 days of filming.

On Tuesday, a judge authorized a search of Kenneys PDQ Arm & Prop LLC in Albuquerque. Among the items to be seized were documents relating to Rust, gun cleaning supplies, ammunition containing the Starline Brass logo for evidence comparison purposes and any surveillance footage from his store, according to the affidavit.

Kenney told a detective on October 29 that he may know where the live ammunition came from, adding that a few years ago he received reloaded ammunition from a friend. According to the affidavit, he said the ammunition stuck to him, due to the live bullet suspected of having a cartridge with the Starline Brass logo on it.

An official at Sedalia, Missouri, Starline Brass said the company only makes cartridge cases and never makes loaded ammunition.

We sell our products to companies who use them to produce ammunition, blanks and dummy cartridges, wrote Matt Reams, sales manager for Starline Brass, in an email. So even though a live bullet could have our name on the punch, we did not produce the live ammunition.

Gutierrez Reeds’ father Thell Reed, a renowned gun expert in Hollywood films, told a detective on November 15 that he worked on a previous production with Kenney in August or September. He said they trained the actors on a shooting range, the affidavit states.

Thell Reed said Kenney asked Reed to bring live ammunition in case they ran out of what was provided, according to the affidavit.

Reed said he brought a box of ammunition containing live ammunition of 200 to 300 rounds, including ammunition that was not made at the factory. Reed told investigators Kenney returned to New Mexico with the box that still contained Colt .45 caliber ammunition. Despite Reeds’ attempts to retrieve the ammo box, Kenney told him to cancel it, ”Reed told Detective.

Thell said that this ammunition could match the ammunition found on the set of Rust, according to the affidavit.

On Tuesday, the fourth search warrant that sheriff investigators requested during their investigation into the shooting was needed to search Kenneys’ office in Albuquerque, about 80 miles south of all of Santa Fe in Rust.

The new documents indicated that Kenney was present at the Bonanza Creek Ranch on October 27 during a law enforcement search. Kenney was needed because he had the code for a gun safe in the propeller truck, according to the affidavit.

During the search, Kenney spoke with Hancock about the type of ammo he provided. Seth informed that the ammunition included dummy cartridges and blanks. He said the ammunition he supplies to productions comes from a manufacturing (sic) identified as Starline Brass.

Kenney was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

A list of the production office crew seen by the Los Angeles Times identifies Kenney as the film’s armorer’s mentor, but Kenney told The Times he didn’t fill the role and that the producers did. had filed in error.

Seth Kenney was not the gunsmith’s mentor and he held no other position or capacity with Rust, and prior to the tragedy had never been on set or the production office, according to a statement Kenney provided. to The Times on November 19. His company PDQ Arm & Prop, LLC supplied the guns, blanks and some of the dummy rusting bullets. In accordance with industry safety standards, PDQ did not supply Rust with live ammunition. “

During her interviews with investigators, Gutierrez Reed said that after lunch, she and the master of the film property, Sarah Zachry, carried the weapons, wrapped in bags that looked like socks, to the set. to be used that afternoon during filming.

Gutierrez Reed said that while the guns were checked on set, she didn’t really check. [the firearm] too much since it had been locked in a safe during lunch. After doing a quick check, the affidavit states, she completed the final round.

Times editor Julia Wick contributed to this report.