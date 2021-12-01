Entertainment
Hawkeye episode 2 review: Clint Barton LARP
I really appreciate Hawk Eye until there. Marvel’s latest Disney Plus live-action show is essentially a six-episode Christmas special about Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and his young protégé, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).
I’ve already recapped and reviewed Episode 1, and I’m late at the party to get to Episode 2 but better late than never. With Episode 3 landing later today, I wanted to get a brief review of this episode ahead of time.
At the end of the first episode, Clint Barton / Hawkeye finds Kate, who is in her Ronin costume, and saves her from a beating. He doesn’t realize that a girl is in the costume and when he rips off his mask, his fist ready to strike, and sees her face, he exclaims Oh come on!
She’s shocked to see her longtime hero standing in front of her, but before we get to anything the credits roll. In Episode 2, we pick up where things left off.
Barton and Bishop go get some first aid supplies, then head to her apartment where he helps her look after her. Realistically, after all the beatings she’s been given, she should probably go to the hospital, especially some of those punches, but it’s not a realistic show, it’s an MCU show.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Things are going well until the thugs show up and throw Molotov cocktails out of his window. Apparently they followed her before. The couple, along with the Pizza Dog, manage to escape. Sadly, Kates Rad’s apartment is burnt out. And the Ronin costume was left behind.
They head to a safe house (at Aunts Kates’ house), then Hawkeye returns to his OR, takes on a firefighter’s disguise, and walks over to the aftermath of the burn. The costume is nowhere to be found, but he sees a sticker with NYC LARPERS written on it. The clue leads him to a LARP event where he tastes like dressing like a character and pretending to fight.
Well maybe not first taste.
This is my favorite part of the show so far. It’s hilarious to see Hawkeyes uncomfortable with all of this. They give him a helmet that he doesn’t wear. I wish he had at least tried it!
He finds it soon enough. The firefighter took it to Kate’s burnt down apartment and took it LARP. Hawkeyes wants him back, but the guy asks if the hell is laughing at him and loses. Reluctantly, our hero accepts the terms. It’s an act of kindness, giving the man his moment in the sun in exchange for the costume.
Back in her mother’s apartment, Kate and Jackher, soon to be stepfather, engage in a duel of words that ultimately leads to a real duel. Kate is a trained fencer and can tell Jack is holding back, disguising his skills with a blade. As far as she’s concerned, it’s just another act of deception on the part of a man she doesn’t trust.
When he offers her a toffee from the monogrammed candies of the Armonds apartments, she turns pale and makes her way out quickly. Were supposed to see this as a clue that Jack was in Armonds’ place and could be the old man’s killer, but I would be wary of the red herrings. Jack is Armonds’ nephew after all; he would have visited her several times in the past and could have picked up this candy another time. Or he could be the killer! Well find out soon enough.
Hawkeye, trying to figure out what exactly is going on, allows himself to be captured by Eastern European thugs. When Kate leaves her mother’s penthouse, she tries to call her, but one of the thugs answers instead, so she follows the phone and rushes to the rescue.
Of course, Barton doesn’t need to be rescued. He is there on purpose. He wants to talk to the boss. As the thugs interrogate him, he pretends not to know Kate Bishop until she awkwardly shatters the glass ceiling and crashes to the ground. Too bad for a rescue.
We see the boss at the very end of the episode. We don’t learn anything about her, but she’s Maya Lopez, aka Echo, and she is played by Alaqua Cox. The credits roll before we can find out who she is or what fate awaits our heroes. Well, learn more about all of that in Episode 3 which I’ll be going through shortly.
All in all, I appreciate Hawk Eye a good deal. It’s not as strange or unique as WandaVision but i appreciate it a lot more than either one or the other Falcon and the Winter Soldier Where Loki until there.
What do you think of this show? Let me know about Twitter Where Facebook. And Check out my video review below:
Follow me on Twitter and Facebook. You can support my work on Patreon and subscribe to my newsletter on Sub stack. Subscribe to my YouTube channel here.
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2021/12/01/hawkeye-episode-2-review-clint-barton-goes-larping/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]