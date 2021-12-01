Hawkeye episode 2 review: Clint Barton LARP

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye in Marvel Studios HAWKEYE

Credit: Disney / Chuck Zlotnick



I really appreciate Hawk Eye until there. Marvel’s latest Disney Plus live-action show is essentially a six-episode Christmas special about Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and his young protégé, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

I’ve already recapped and reviewed Episode 1, and I’m late at the party to get to Episode 2 but better late than never. With Episode 3 landing later today, I wanted to get a brief review of this episode ahead of time.

At the end of the first episode, Clint Barton / Hawkeye finds Kate, who is in her Ronin costume, and saves her from a beating. He doesn’t realize that a girl is in the costume and when he rips off his mask, his fist ready to strike, and sees her face, he exclaims Oh come on!

She’s shocked to see her longtime hero standing in front of her, but before we get to anything the credits roll. In Episode 2, we pick up where things left off.

Barton and Bishop go get some first aid supplies, then head to her apartment where he helps her look after her. Realistically, after all the beatings she’s been given, she should probably go to the hospital, especially some of those punches, but it’s not a realistic show, it’s an MCU show.

Things are going well until the thugs show up and throw Molotov cocktails out of his window. Apparently they followed her before. The couple, along with the Pizza Dog, manage to escape. Sadly, Kates Rad’s apartment is burnt out. And the Ronin costume was left behind.

They head to a safe house (at Aunts Kates’ house), then Hawkeye returns to his OR, takes on a firefighter’s disguise, and walks over to the aftermath of the burn. The costume is nowhere to be found, but he sees a sticker with NYC LARPERS written on it. The clue leads him to a LARP event where he tastes like dressing like a character and pretending to fight.

Well maybe not first taste.

This is my favorite part of the show so far. It’s hilarious to see Hawkeyes uncomfortable with all of this. They give him a helmet that he doesn’t wear. I wish he had at least tried it!

He finds it soon enough. The firefighter took it to Kate’s burnt down apartment and took it LARP. Hawkeyes wants him back, but the guy asks if the hell is laughing at him and loses. Reluctantly, our hero accepts the terms. It’s an act of kindness, giving the man his moment in the sun in exchange for the costume.

Back in her mother’s apartment, Kate and Jackher, soon to be stepfather, engage in a duel of words that ultimately leads to a real duel. Kate is a trained fencer and can tell Jack is holding back, disguising his skills with a blade. As far as she’s concerned, it’s just another act of deception on the part of a man she doesn’t trust.

When he offers her a toffee from the monogrammed candies of the Armonds apartments, she turns pale and makes her way out quickly. Were supposed to see this as a clue that Jack was in Armonds’ place and could be the old man’s killer, but I would be wary of the red herrings. Jack is Armonds’ nephew after all; he would have visited her several times in the past and could have picked up this candy another time. Or he could be the killer! Well find out soon enough.

Hawkeye, trying to figure out what exactly is going on, allows himself to be captured by Eastern European thugs. When Kate leaves her mother’s penthouse, she tries to call her, but one of the thugs answers instead, so she follows the phone and rushes to the rescue.

Of course, Barton doesn’t need to be rescued. He is there on purpose. He wants to talk to the boss. As the thugs interrogate him, he pretends not to know Kate Bishop until she awkwardly shatters the glass ceiling and crashes to the ground. Too bad for a rescue.

We see the boss at the very end of the episode. We don’t learn anything about her, but she’s Maya Lopez, aka Echo, and she is played by Alaqua Cox. The credits roll before we can find out who she is or what fate awaits our heroes. Well, learn more about all of that in Episode 3 which I’ll be going through shortly.

All in all, I appreciate Hawk Eye a good deal. It’s not as strange or unique as WandaVision but i appreciate it a lot more than either one or the other Falcon and the Winter Soldier Where Loki until there.

