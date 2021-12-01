Spotify Wrapped 2021 is ready to share your music listening history with everyone





Spotify released his long awaited A wrapped up experience revealing the most streamed artists and albums for (most of) 2021. This year, it adds even more social media friendly features that help you share your favorite music with movie, aura, or music. personalized playing cards. Naturally, you can share images automatically created by Spotify on your timeline and, for the first time, directly on TikTok. It’s sure to spark discussions with friends and provide valuable marketing for Spotify that competitors like Apple and YouTube don’t seem to match. Here’s how to find your Spotify 2021 Wrapped experience. To get all the interactive features, you will need to open the Spotify mobile app, it is not available on desktop or web version. If you are using an iPhone or Android device, all you need to do is click on this link and it should open the correct page in the app. If you don’t see it yet, try refreshing the app. If you don’t have Spotify or can’t see it yet, here are some of the new features added in 2021 to promote sharing: The Movie feature offers you selected songs for your biopic, formatted for the theme of your opening credits, the moment of reflection, the dance or the big game. Spotify users can also get a visualization of their audio aura based on their two main musical moods. Spotify has also released a data-driven game that you can play and share with your friends called Playing Cards. In the style of two truths and one lie, players can look at another user’s statements listening to the history and guess which one is a lie. Spotify is also using Wrapped to extend the shuffle feature that was released this year by allowing users to shuffle their Wrapped Spotify and share the results on social media. The Spotifys 2021 Wrapped hub is also available, which includes both personalized and editorial content and playlists. Besides TikTok, the wrapped cards are directly shareable on Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. What about people who don’t use Spotify? Apple Music users like me can’t enjoy Spotify Wrapped, but we do have access to Apple Music Playback which includes a compilation of the most played songs by users and lists of artists and most listened to albums, as well as an option to listen to playlists dating back to 2015. Of course, if you are looking for your own version unique of today’s Wrapped interactive experience, so 2021 is just another year to remind you of what you’ve been missing. Other music streaming services like YouTube Music and Tidal have released their own versions to commemorate user listening history. 9to5Google reports that some YouTube Music subscribers spotted a 2021 recap which includes playlists and statistics. Tide published his My 2020 Rewind feature last year on December 1 but has yet to release an updated 2021 version. As for other streaming services, they could wait until the end of December to look back on the past year.

