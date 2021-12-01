Alec Baldwin says he didn’t pull the trigger to kill the rust





Actor Alec Baldwin said in an upcoming TV interview that he did not pull the trigger on the weapon he was training with on the set of the movie Rust, which fired a live bullet while he held her, killing the director of photography and injuring his director. . I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger, Mr Baldwin told George Stephanopoulos in an ABC News interview due to air Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST. The network posted short extracts from Wednesday’s interview in preview. The exchange came after Mr. Stephanopoulos noted that it was not part of the script for the trigger to be pulled in this scene. Mr. Baldwin intervened: Well, the trigger has not been pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger. He did not explain why the gunshot could have exploded in the clip provided by ABC. Mr. Baldwin’s account adds another layer of mystery to the fatal shooting, which took place on October 21 on the set of a church near Santa Fe, NM. live ammunition when he suddenly fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injuring her director, Joel Souza, 48.

It is still unclear how a fatal bullet entered the weapon he was training with, and why the crew members who handled it before passing it to Mr Baldwin failed to detect that it contained a live bullet when it was only supposed to have mannequins. . In the clip of the interview, Mr Baldwin said he was unsure why a real bullet that was not even supposed to be on the property was loaded into the gun. Investigators are trying to determine whether the supplier of blanks and dummy bullets for the film, Seth Kenney, also sent live bullets, according to court documents filed Tuesday. Some have suggested that there may have been a problem with the weapon. Rust’s gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed told a detective she loaded him with five dummy cartridges before lunch, but there was one that didn’t fit, so she cleaned it up after lunch and added a sixth cartridge, according to an affidavit filed Tuesday. In the ABC interview, Mr Baldwin became visibly moved when talking about Ms Hutchins, saying she was someone who was loved by everyone who worked with her.

I think back and think about what I could have done? Mr Baldwin said. This is the first time that Mr. Baldwin has given his full account of what happened to the public. Last month, two team members who were in the room when the gunshot went off filed separate lawsuits, naming Mr Baldwin, the film producers and other team members as defendants. Both lawsuits alleged that Mr. Baldwin should have checked the gun himself to see if it was safe to handle.

