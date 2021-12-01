Turner Prize goes to Array Collective, an artistic protest group





COVENTRY, England Collective painting, a group of 11 artists who attend political protests in Northern Ireland, wearing carnival costumes and holding fun and provocative banners, won the Turner Prize, Britain’s largest art award. The announcement was made Wednesday evening during a ceremony at Coventry Cathedral in the English city, where an exhibition of works by artists nominated for this year’s award is also being held. Alex Farquharson, director of Tate Britain and chairman of the Turner jury, said in an interview that Array won the award for street appearances and works of art that bring a sense of light, hope and d humor at the protests against abortion and gay rights. Their work suggests a way out or a breakthrough in a very serious context, he added, referring to Northern Ireland’s long history of bigotry. Art and live performance have an august and avant-garde heritage, he said. The way they do it is new and different.

At recent abortion rights rallies in Northern Ireland, Array showed up with light banners depicting the ancient and rather graphic figure of Sheela na gig. They also attended other gatherings disguised as cakes. At the Coventrys Herbert Art Gallery and Museum, Array built a pub inside one of the galleries, lining its ceiling with banners of political protest. Array is the first collective to win the award since 2015, when Assemble, an architecture and design group, triumphed. The Belfast-based group beat four other collectives, including Black Obsidian Sound System, a group of queer, trans, and non-binary black people who throw club nights, and Kitchen sections, whose art sheds light on the problems of salmon farming. The other nominees were Soft / radical, a Wales-based group that includes ministers of faith and youth workers who aim to bring art to poor households, and Works of art project, a community of neurodiverse artists. Array will receive 25,000 pounds (approximately $ 33,000), while the other shortlisted artists will each receive 10,000 pounds (approximately $ 13,000). The Turner Prize, first awarded in 1984, has enabled some of its winners, like Damien Hirst and Steve mcqueen, in familiar names in Great Britain. But it has also long sparked controversy here, with newspapers regularly criticizing award nominees as being too conceptual or out of touch with mainstream tastes. This year was no different, with some art critics complaining about the choice of five collectives over individual artists, especially since their works often appeared to be more political activism than art.

In a review of the nominees’ workTimes of London critic Rachel Campbell-Johnston praised artist collectives for their commitment to political change. The problem, she added, is that their art is terrible. Some artists also took issue. Jake Chapman, half of the Chapman brothers who were nominated for the award in 2003, told the New York Times last month that the award now serves a very defined and performative sense of social responsibility, which limited his ability to present more open experiences and art. Farquharson said the collectives were chosen in part because the pandemic meant few exhibitions by individual artists had taken place in Britain in the past year. It was natural to seek out artists working in their communities, he said, adding that Arrays’ victory proved the benefit of the move.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/01/arts/design/turner-prize-winner.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos