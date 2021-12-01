Steven Spielberg Pays Tribute to Stephen Sondheim at “West Side Story” Premiere





The world premiere of the film “West Side Story” started dark Monday night. Her New York City party came just three days after the musical’s legendary lyricist Stephen Sondheim passed away at the age of 91. At Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, film stars like Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist, David Alvarez and Rita Moreno walked the red carpet in black tuxedos and muted dresses, prompting viewers to wonder if the outfits were changed at the last minute out of respect for the “Sweeney Todd “and” Into The Woodwind Composer. “West Side Story” is, after all, a famous colorful musical. Before the lights went out, director Steven Spielberg paid a moving tribute to Sondheim in a long and detailed speech. “His incredible work for ‘West Side Story’ [in 1957] first put it on the map and launched a career that would completely redesign that map, reinvent musical and theater, and create a work that, without a doubt, is as immortal as anything done by a mortal. can be, ”Spielberg said. “Stephen was instrumental in making our film ‘West Side Story’, from the first script drafts to every recording session, which Steve attended without fail. Listening with his eyes closed, he wobbled, passed out or winced and winced. So, I found myself watching myself look at Steve’s expressions sometimes more than the actors, because they perfectly reflected what everyone else was doing. Spielberg also revealed that the two had become friends and had nicknames. “He was ‘SS 1’ and I was ‘SS 2’ and I insisted on that classification! The director ended with a reference to “Sunday In The Park With George”, Sondheim’s 1984 musical about the difficulty of creating art. “Thanks for the hat,” he said. “West Side Story” hits theaters on December 10.

