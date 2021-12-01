New Matrix Resurrections trailer is all about the change





Let’s put something aside: this is The edge, and if there’s one movie we’re gonna cover shit about, it’s Matrix resurrections even though its new trailer is long on melting / morphing faces and running out of plot clues. The latest trailer, titled Dj Vu, opens with a voiceover from Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) with a line from the first movie, when she explains that the DJ seen is usually a problem in The Matrix. It happens when they change something. This phrase is repeated several times. We see a black cat crossing Neos’ path like in the first movie, and we see a series of screen erasures, moving between the younger and older versions of the characters, including Neo in the Trinity goo pod, Morpheus (hi, Laurence Fishburne!), Agent Smith, Le Mérovingien, and others. Like the first Matrix resurrections trailer released in September, we hear Jefferson Airplanes White Rabbit play in the background (there is no rubber duck in that last clip, unfortunately). In case you didn’t get the theme, the trailer helpfully shows the word CHANGE, while also hearing a voice question, Why use the old code to create something new? and another observes that this may not be the story we think it is. The edgeThe editor encouraged me to blog my feelings on this latest trailer, even though I warned her that the feelings would be mostly lust and also more lust because I’m Gen X, and Keanu Reeves is our mascot, and I feel obligated to protect and respect him at all costs, even in the worst of movies. This movie looks like a lovely use of her cheekbones and moving brown eyes. And this trailer probably should have been the first release for Resurrections because it reminds you how much we missed the black leather clad in gel hair Matrix the crew while hinting at a whole new direction. It’s a bit off topic, but it’s kind of nice to see some crow’s feet around Neos’ eyes as he gazes around stunned at the Matrix as I would expect most. Gen X consider it if we were ever unplugged. Matrix resurrections hits theaters on December 22.

