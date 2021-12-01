Alice Sebolds Lucky’s rape briefs withdrawn by editor after Anthony Broadwaters was cleared of the crime





Syracuse, NY – If you hadn’t read Alice Sebolds Lucky’s bestselling memoir before the man convicted of raping her in 1981 was exonerated, you might have a harder time finding a copy now. . Simon & Schuster, the publisher of Lucky under the Scribner label, has stopped publishing copies in all formats, including print and digital. The news came this week, hours after Sebold wrote an open letter of apology to Anthony Broadwater, the Syracuse resident who spent 40 years wrongly convicted of his rape. Lucky detailed Sebolds’ rape at Thornden Park while a student at Syracuse University and continues her quest for justice through the trial and eventual conviction of Broadwater – given Gregory Madison’s pseudonym in memoir. Broadwater was convicted at trial purely on Sebolds’ identification of him at trial – after choosing another man from a police team – and the use of microscopic hair analysis, which was considered decades later as junk science by the FBI. RELATED: Anthony Broadwater breaks down in tears as Alice Sebold apologizes for false conviction in Lucky’s rape While Lucky is no longer printed or distributed, that doesn’t mean there aren’t copies. As of Wednesday evening, Amazon still had copies to sell, as well as used and new versions being sold through partner online retailers. But an electronic Kindle version, which was available a few days ago, is no longer available for download. This isn’t necessarily the end of the story for Lucky. The editor said he was having conversations with Sebold about whether a revised version could ever be released. Following the recent exoneration of Anthony Broadwater, and in consultation with the author, Scribner and Simon & Schuster will cease distribution of all formats of Alice Sebolds’ 1999 memoir Fortunate while Sebold and Scribner together reflect on how work might be revised, editor said in statement to Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Simon & Schuster Originally Planned To Continue Publishing Lucky Without Revisions, Company Told Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard a week ago. But that changed on Tuesday, hours after Sebold apologized to Broadwater. I will continue to fight the role I unwittingly played in a system that sent an innocent man to jail, Sebold wrote in his apology, published on the Medium self-publishing website. Broadwater told Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard that he believed Sebold’s words were genuine and that he accepted his apologies. Broadwater spent 16 years in state prison and was on the state sex offender registry for 40 years. Anthony Broadwater, 61, wipes away tears as he describes the obstacles in his life since his conviction for the rape of Alice Sebold in 1981, then a freshman at Syracuse University who went on to become a bestselling author. Broadwater’s conviction was overturned on Monday. Writer Douglass Dowty can be contacted at [email protected] or 315-470-6070.

