Rihanna is officially “really excellent”, named hero of Barbados





SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico Rihanna smiled under her face mask as she heard her name call her Tuesday before dawn, but hesitated before getting up. Prior to her, senior Barbados government officials encouraged her to join them at a crucial time in her country’s history. You can come my dear, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley told the multi-Grammy winner. Rihanna had just been declared a national heroine by the Barbadian government and was awarded a title, excellent right, as the island bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II as head of state and celebrate the fact to become a republic for the first time in history. On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even more proud people, we therefore present to you the representative of the national hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty, the Prime Minister said. May you continue to shine like a diamond and honor your nation with your words, with your actions and with honor wherever you go. God bless you my dear. Rihanna lifted her palm to her heart as she stood next to Mottley and said thank you before stepping out of the stage and hugging briefly. Before sitting down, Rihanna greeted several people, including Prince Charles. On Wednesday, the singer was officially honored in a separate ceremony in which she received a large medal featuring the outlines of Barbados and sent a kiss to the jubilant crowd. It’s a day I’ll never, ever forget. It is also a day that I never saw coming, she said in a short speech in which she encouraged young people to keep pushing Barbados forward. I have traveled the world and received several awards and accolades, but nothing, nothing compares to being recognized in the soil in which you grew up. This is the first time in more than 20 years that Barbados has bestowed a National Hero Honor: the last person to receive the title was former cricketer Garfield St. Aubrun Sobers. A total of 11 people have been honored since 1998, including a slave who led a rebellion and the first person of African descent to sit in the island’s parliament. When Mottley introduced Rihanna early Tuesday before the official ceremony, she noted that the pop star was of humble origins and was born less than a mile from where the ceremony was taking place. She congratulated the singer for having dominated the imagination of the world by the pursuit of excellence with her creativity, her discipline and above all her extraordinary commitment to her native land. Rihanna has won nine Grammys in various categories including rap, dance and R&B, and is working on an upcoming album. She also owns a lingerie line called Savage X Fenty and has been praised for being inclusive, hiring women and men of all shapes, sizes and colors for her fashion shows. ” Previous Adele goes to Las Vegas for a residency Next ” Black artist Joséphine Baker honored at the Panthéon de France

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.centralmaine.com/2021/11/30/rihannas-officially-right-excellent-named-barbados-hero/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos