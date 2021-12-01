Entertainment
One of Jussie Smolletts’ attackers told court everything was staged
Frustrated by what he saw as a low-key reaction to a death threat he received by mail, Jussie Smollett, frustrated by Jussie Smollett, enlisted a friend in 2019 to stage a mock attack that would attract public attention, the friend Wednesday during the trial of the actors.
Abimbola Osundairo, the younger of the two brothers who said he participated in what they describe as a hoax, said the bizarre request came after Mr Smollett showed him a picture of a threatening letter he ‘he had received. It featured a red staff hanging from a noose, a gun pointed at the character, and the acronym MAGA on it.
Mr Smollett then arranged a meeting with him, Mr Osundairo said, after sending him a text message in which Mr Smollett said he needed help on the bottom. At the meeting, they discussed that the TV studio behind Empire, the show they were both working on, was not taking the letter seriously, Mr Osundairo told the court.
He said he wanted me to hit him, Mr Osundairo said. I looked puzzled, then he explained that he wanted me to pretend to beat him.
Mr Osundairo testified on the third day of Mr Smolletts’ trial on charges that he filed a false police report about the attack, a case which largely relies on Mr Osundairo’s accounts and his brother, Olabinjo Osundairo, who say Mr. Smollett designed the attack.
Mr Smollett has denied organizing the January 29 attack and his lawyers suggested the brothers fabricated the account to avoid prosecution.
He wanted me to fight and throw him to the ground and bruise him while my brother Ola poured bleach on him and put a rope around him and then ran away, Abimbola said Osundairo.
Mr Osundairo, 28, said his friendship with the actor started in 2017 and grew to a place where Mr Osundairo would name Mr Smollett as his big brother. Mr Osundairo said Mr Smollett had helped him secure a job as a replacement for more prominent actors on Empire, a move which Mr Osundairo said left him feeling indebted to Mr Smollett. He said he ended up replacing the Mr. Smolletts characters who were interested in the show.
It is not clear whether prosecutors will also seek testimony from Mr Osundairos’ older brother Olabinjo, 30, who has also appeared on Empire and, although he is not as close to Mr Smollett, said to investigators that he had been brought in to assist in the attack. Olabinjo Osundairo is on a list of potential witnesses.
The brothers told police that the day before the attack, Mr. Smollett drove them to the Streeterville neighborhood of Chicago, where he lived, showing them where he wanted it to happen. The brothers say Mr Smollett gave them a $ 100 bill to purchase supplies for the attack, including ski masks, a rope and a red hat meant to indicate the attackers were supporters of the former president Donald J. Trump.
Special prosecutor in charge of the case, Daniel K. Webb, said earlier in the trial that on January 29 the brothers waited for Mr. Smollett near the proposed location in sub-zero temperatures and when the actor arrived, they beat him lightly, put the rope around his neck and poured bleach from a bottle of hot sauce on him.
The defense, in its opening statement and cross-examination, sought to undermine the brothers’ accounts. Mr Smollett’s lead attorney, Nenye Uche, called the confessed brothers abusers and said the two did not like Mr Smollett.
Mr Uche said that a check for $ 3,500 that Mr Smollett wrote to Abimbola Osundairo was for the physical training aid for Mr Smolletts’ clip and not for payment for helping with the attack, as prosecutors claim. (Mr Osundairo testified that at the time of the reported attack he had helped Mr Smollett with diet and fitness plans to help him prepare for an upcoming music video, but that he had intend to do the job for free because they were friends.)
On Tuesday, Mr Uche suggested during his questioning of a detective, Michael Theis, who investigated Mr Smolletts’ hate crimes report, that the police failed to properly investigate the charges that Olabinjo Osundairo had a history of homophobia.
Prosecutors on Wednesday sought to blunt that suggested motivation. Abimbola Osundairo was asked if Mr. Smollett’s being gay had affected their friendship, and he said no. Mr Osundairo said at one point that he visited a gay bathhouse with Mr Smollett in Chicago.
The defense also focused on the guns and drugs found in the brothers’ house after their arrest in February 2019. But Detective Theis said Abimbola Osundairo had a valid license to own the guns as well as ‘proof of ownership. He said police found a very small amount of cocaine in a bag inside the lining of a safe.
Understanding the Jussie Smollett trial
(Olabinjo Osundairo was convicted of aggravated assault and battery several years ago and is not allowed to own a firearm.)
Two other Chicago detectives testified on Wednesday, including Kimberly Murray, who said she interviewed Mr. Smollett in hospital hours after the attack. He told her, she said, that he was walking towards the lobby of his apartment talking on the phone with his agent when he heard one of his attackers shout racist and homophobic slurs at him.
She testified that Mr. Smollett told her he was punched on the left side of the face and kicked in the back and ribs; he said he felt a tug around his neck before the attackers fled. The actor told him as he left the stage he noticed a rope tied like a noose around his neck and then when he got back to his apartment he noticed that his sweatshirt smelled of bleach.
Detective Murray told the court that during the interview with the hospital, Mr Smollett described one of his attackers as a white man wearing a ski mask. (He said he could tell he was white from the exposed skin around his eyes and around the bridge of his nose).
A second detective, Robert Graves, said on Wednesday that Mr Smollett was questioned weeks after the attack and described one of his attackers as pale-skinned, not white, as he had previously said.
I confronted him and reminded him that I was in the hospital and in the drive-thru where he described the assailant as a white man and not so pale, Detective Graves said, adding that Mr. Smollett replied that the aggressor had acted like he was white.
Detectives testified that Mr. Smollett refused to provide investigators with his cell phone, medical records and a saliva sample. Detective Graves said police wanted the phone to help set a schedule and investigate a threatening anonymous call Mr Smollett said he received two days earlier, but Mr Smollett refused.
During the defense cross-examination of Detective Graves, Mr Smolletts’ attorney, Mr Uche, said that because Mr Smollett was a celebrity, he did not want to share his private information.
