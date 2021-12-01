One of Jussie Smolletts’ attackers told court everything was staged

Frustrated by what he saw as a low-key reaction to a death threat he received by mail, Jussie Smollett, frustrated by Jussie Smollett, enlisted a friend in 2019 to stage a mock attack that would attract public attention, the friend Wednesday during the trial of the actors.

Abimbola Osundairo, the younger of the two brothers who said he participated in what they describe as a hoax, said the bizarre request came after Mr Smollett showed him a picture of a threatening letter he ‘he had received. It featured a red staff hanging from a noose, a gun pointed at the character, and the acronym MAGA on it.

Mr Smollett then arranged a meeting with him, Mr Osundairo said, after sending him a text message in which Mr Smollett said he needed help on the bottom. At the meeting, they discussed that the TV studio behind Empire, the show they were both working on, was not taking the letter seriously, Mr Osundairo told the court.

He said he wanted me to hit him, Mr Osundairo said. I looked puzzled, then he explained that he wanted me to pretend to beat him.