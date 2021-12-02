Entertainment
Review: Animated doc “Flee” recounts the journey of young refugees | Culture & Leisure
Filmmaker Jonas Poher Rasmussen was 15 when he met a new face on a local train in his sleepy Danish town. It was the kind of place where immigrants couldn’t help but stand out, but Rasmussen first noticed this children’s style. He had it and most people didn’t.
Rasmussen knew the boy, Amin (a pseudonym), lived with a foster family across the street, and had come from Afghanistan, but didn’t know much else. Riding together through high school every day, they eventually became friends. Amin didn’t talk about his past or his family, and Rasmussen didn’t probe that they were just kids after all. It would take around 20 years for Amin to start telling Rasmussen, then a working filmmaker, the true story of his childhood. The result is the animated documentary To flee, and it’s easily one of the best movies of the year.
Amin and his family fled Kabul in the 1980s. They hoped to find asylum in Sweden, but for five years they had to face impossible challenges and setbacks and continued to find themselves in Russia and under threat. constant eviction or exploitation by the police. Eventually, 15-year-old Amin landed alone in Denmark.
Flee introduces Amin as an adult who is preparing to tell his story to the world for the first time. He’s an accomplished scholar with a longtime partner who wants to get married and buy a house, but Amin is reluctant to put himself first. The visuals make it look like we’ve snuck into a therapy session, and the experience of hearing her story isn’t all that different either. Amin has become so used to hiding his truth, including the fact that he’s gay, that he’s actually a pretty unreliable narrator at first, lying to the audience and the director.
But Rasmussen sees that his friend won’t be able to truly live his life without facing his past. So, eyes closed, Amin takes us back to the five years he spent a lifetime repressing.
Like in Waltz with Bashir, Flee’s animation (literally) illustrates the specifics of Amin’s journey, taking us to places we wouldn’t have accessed, like the belly of a ship full of refugees trying to cross. the Baltic Sea to Scandinavia. But it also gives us access to private moments, like playing volleyball in Kabul, seeing Jean-Claude Van Damme on television and realizing that he has a crush, or going to his first night in a gay bar. . There is also a welcome lightness in these moments, which is a relief. Amins’ attempts to get west with his mother and brother are painful enough to give you an ulcer.
Rasmussen spent years interviewing Amin before he started working on the film. It also includes actual news footage, which helps remind viewers that these events were very real. Flee is such a rich, transparent, and touching story that it’s easy to get carried away by the narrative and forget that fact. But Rasmussen and his team are here to make sure we don’t.
Flee, a Neon release in theaters Friday, is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America for its thematic content, disturbing imagery, and strong language. »Duration: 90 minutes. Three and a half stars out of four.
MPAA Definition of PG-13: Parents are strongly cautioned. Some content may be inappropriate for children under 13.
