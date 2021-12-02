Bollywood celebrities who escaped to exotic destinations to get married peacefully!





MUMBAI: Because celebrities are public figures, the lines between their personal and professional lives often blur and it is common for people to take an interest in the personal lives of their favorite actors because they are an object of interest. attraction. And that also makes their significant other an open topic for opinions and criticism. ALSO READ: Good news! Vicky-Katrina marriage confirmed; Special measures taken within Omnicron So naturally celebrities try to keep their privacy a secret and only announce to the world when they are married and for these weddings they choose exotic places out of prying eyes and then offer us pictures. Weddings are always grand and exotic but

far away in a peaceful country.

Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who decide to get married: 1. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli: The first name on the list was to be Virushka, people knew Kohli and Anushka were dating but the news of their marriage came as a nice surprise when the couple posted on their social media accounts. They got married in Tuscany, Italy, in an ethereal rustic castle, both wore Sabyasachi in pastel pink tones and for decoration they opted for flowers and lights. It was truly a dream wedding. 2.Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: Deepika and Ranveer never really said they were dating until just before their wedding, they got married in Lake Como. They too had a Sabyasachi affair, but they had two ceremonies. A Sindhi marriage and a Konkan marriage. Their wedding looked like a lot of fun with multiple pre-wedding festivities. 3.Madhuri Dixit and Sreeram Nene: Madhuri Dixit married at the height of fame with doctor Sree ram Nene, based in the United States, they were married in America, in a simple Maharashtrian style wedding, she was dressed in Orange Saree for her engagement and Goldtone Lehenga for her reception with Jungle Floral Decor. 4.Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough: The dimpled Bollywood beauty has married Gene Goodenough, who is based in the United States. They got married in Los Angeles, USA, in a Rajput-style royal wedding. Zinta wore Bridal Red and Gene wore a Royal style Sherwani. The couple celebrated a big wedding in the heart of LA, attended by family and close friends 5. Surveen Chawla and Akshay Thakker Sacred Games Surveen Actress Chawla surprised everyone in 2017 when she took to Instagram to post photos from her wedding and also revealed that she has been married since 2015, the actress cited privacy as the reason , but she also got married in a beautiful setting in Italy. in a Christian marriage, but she also had Indian rituals. The wedding looks like a big party and Surveen in a white wedding dress looks stunning. Well the wedding season is upon us and you can let us know which celebrity wedding you are looking forward to! For more updates stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com ALSO READ: EXCITING! Next wedding of Bollywood stars

