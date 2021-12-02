Unofficial Favorite Movies & TV Episodes From The Dailys

Maybe the real Knight Before Christmas (2019) was the chocolate gelt we ate along the way.

There’s nothing quite like curling up with a mug and a stack of blankets to watch the snow glisten on the silver screen. It almost makes you forget that you still haven’t received a gift for your brother and the dog broke your favorite tree ornament.

After months of deliberation, planning, and discussion, here is our definitive list of holiday classics that can warm even Scrooges hearts. Spoilers ahead.

Movies

Holidays (2006)

Technically, there is no winner in this holiday media list. However, 2006 cinematic masterpiece The Holiday absolutely takes the fruit cake. Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jack Black and Jude Law? This star-studded cast presents a romantic comedy so deliciously cheesy, you really wonder if anything can happen when the Santa Anas blows.

A Christmas Prince (2017)

As journalists we love romantic comedies that feature women journalists on assignment or trying to find a work-life balance. We know we shouldn’t be. But we are anyway. Aldovie can be a non-brand Genovia, but the brave young princess who warms up with the undercover journalist and helps save the day makes up for the country’s blatantly ripped off name. Hit all three films in the trilogy even though they’re royally predictable you won’t be able to stop watching.

Miracle of the Complete Court (2003)

A Hanukkah staple inspired by a true story, Full-Court Miracle is the only original Disney Channel film to focus the Jewish holiday. Amidst the busy December Christmas movie lineup is this buried gem that follows a struggling boys’ basketball team to a Jewish school. When a former college basketball player is convinced to coach the team, the Lions (yes, of course, that’s the team’s name) attempt to turn the tide before facing their rivals, the Warriors. Between the gefilte fish at Shabbat dinner and the David vs. Goliath stakes, the film holds a special place in the hearts of young Jewish children and basketball fans. Alex schlotsky then walked Troy Bolton could run.

It’s Christmas Again, Charlie Brown (1992)

This is not the iconic Charlie Brown special where Charlie Brown, Lucy, Sally, Linus and the gang see the beauty of a withered Christmas tree and sing Hark! The herald angels sing. No, it’s better. They get ready for the Christmas contest and everything turns into chaos. Listen ! is confused with the hockey stick. Peppermint Galette wear a sheep costume, but forget about the sound sheep make. Charlie Brown struggles to sell Christmas wreaths. Snoopy is a violent Santa Claus who rings bells. It’s the best Charlie Brown special ever.

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (1997)

A Little Known Fact: The 1991 Disneys Classic Beauty and the Beast has two direct effects in video, one of which was a self-proclaimed musical Christmas fantasy film. Weekly entertainment perhaps called the 74-minute feature film overall, a pretty soggy Christmas fruit cake. But that deep cut that stars Broadway legend Bernadette Peters, notice that you are definitely worth it for the original song As Long As Theres Christmas.

TV

Glee (Season 4, Episode 10): Glee, actually

A week before the end of the world, December 13, 2012 brought us one of the most significant cultural changes of all time. That fateful night changed the course of holiday music history as Jake and Puck sang a Hanukkah song for the third episode of Glees and arguably the best on the holiday theme. No modern Hanukkah playlist would be complete without the Puckerman Brothers’ cover of the Yiddish classic Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah arranged by the Barenaked Ladies.

Rugrats (Season 4, Episode 1): A Rugrats Hanukkah

Were you really a Millennial / Generation Z cusper if you didn’t own A Rugrats Hanukah on VHS? You might be wondering what a 1996 cartoon does on this list, but a Maccababy has to do what a Maccababy has to do. A Rugrats Hanukkah was the first episode of a children’s TV show to focus on the holidays, and its heartfelt storytelling stays with you even 25 years later.

The West Wing (Season 2, Episode 10): Christmas

Bachs Suite No. 1 in G major will never strike the same way. Nol won Bradley Whitford the outstanding supporting actor in an Emmy Award-winning drama series in 2001, and for good reason. In the middle of the shows, the fast-paced and chaotic second season is this one-episode gem, which takes place around Christmas, that centers a singular character dealing with trauma and tragedy. There is something heartwarming about the way The West Wing recognizes that healing takes time. We can all find comfort in Josh Lymans struggles with his sanity and how friends will do anything to get you out of the darkness.

The Proud Family (Season 1, Episode 11): Seven Days of Kwanzaa

Tucked away in the first season of one of the best cartoons of our childhood, objectively, is a timeless history lesson interspersed with the comedic relief of The Proud Family we all love. After inviting a homeless family to spend Christmas dinner with them, the Proud discover that they are celebrating Kwanzaa and spending the week learning and indulging in each other’s traditions. The episode, which offers a refreshing perspective on cultural appreciation, is one of the only Disney shows to date that celebrates Kwanzaa.

Downton Abbey (Season 2, Episode 9): Christmas at Downton Abbey

Like all seasons in Downton, the holidays are filled with drama, writers have clearly never heard of the importance of a long winter nap. But at least we’re enjoying the hustle and bustle with a mug of hot chocolate in our hands. Married risks her dignity by avoiding her fiancé and choosing Matthew instead, who then proposes that the snow falls gently around them. They conclude the season with a heartwarming kiss in front of Highclere Castle, and that’s all we could really ask for.

Honorable mention: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2, Episode 1): The Holiday Special

The Something in the Air music video is everything. Even in midsummer, Haley will be watching this scene. Ugly holiday sweaters, onesies, overly decorated school halls, camera work. Nothing else matters: it’s What time is it? in High School Musical 2, holiday edition. Also, Olivia Rodrigo. Enough said.

