The Daily Californian Arts & Entertainment selects the best dressed for the 49th American Music Awards





To celebrate the popular 2021 singles and albums, the 49th American Music Awards, or AMAs, were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, welcoming musicians from around the world for an evening of performances and awards. While music was the highlight of the evening, with artists presenting shows from left to right, the red carpet and clothing were also the focus of celebrities as they provided the opportunity for them to show off their personal style and their aesthetics to millions of people. watch the awards ceremony. From the Cardi Bs Schiaparelli ensemble to Billy Porter’s monochrome umbrella look, here are the daily California arts and entertainment picks for this year’s best dressed AMAs. Anthony Ramos in Zegna American singer, songwriter and actor Anthony Ramos showed up at the AMAs looking very dashing in a gray suit designed by Zegna as he presented Becky G. Hailed the Favorite Latin Artist Award to Becky G. high-quality suit, the 110-year-old Italian luxury brand created a simple yet sophisticated suit by pairing a steel gray velvet base with a botanical overlay on top. Combined with the multiple textures of a white cotton poplin shirt and patent leather in black oxfords, the look was interesting and sophisticated. Accessorized with a simple brown bead bracelet, it was a subtle but creative twist to the classic red carpet costume, making Ramos one of the best dressed male celebrities at the ceremony. Cardi B to Schiaparelli On her debut as a host this year, Cardi B managed to pull off eight different outfits throughout the night, but rappers Up Schiaparelli’s look was hands down the best yet. Designed by Daniel Roseberry of the French haute couture house, the simple black strapless Cardis dress has been taken to the next level completely through the clever use of accessories. From her custom gold mask adorned with resin eyes, her long evening gloves and metallic nails to her brass earrings and dramatic black tulle veil, the rapper’s accessories brightened up the look. the extreme. This look was once again a bold and fun take on the classic red carpet dress code of a floor-length black evening gown, the rapper certainly didn’t disappoint as it exuded a bold and confident energy on the red carpet. Billy Porter in Botter Known for his usual bold and eclectic style on the red carpet, singer-actor-writer Billy Porter called him back for this year’s awards show while still managing to keep his look fresh and fun. Complete with a matching umbrella panel strapped to his head, the actor showed up on the red carpet in a monochromatic look: a sky blue long sleeve and pants set from Botter, a Caribbean couture label by Lisa Herrebrugh and Rushemy. Kick. As part of the spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection, the look featured three trendy buttons in a turtle pattern as well as a large keyhole in the center of the long sleeve top, making the design simple yet modern and cool. . The style with the various statement rings, bling-out nails and dramatic black platform shoes added just enough edge to the look without being overdone. Chloé Bailey in Monsoori Singer and actress Chloe Bailey made a bold statement as she walked the red carpet in a luxurious black velvet gown by Monsoori last Sunday, preparing to perform her first solo single Have Mercy at the ceremony. Featuring a keyhole, cutout at the waist and a thigh slit, Bahraini designer Shaima Al-Mansoori’s look was a sultry take on the red carpet staple. Paired with matching diamond earrings, dazzling bracelets, sparkling nails, a delicate waist chain that threaded through the waist cutout, sparkly anklets and Jimmy Choo stiletto heels black, the look was simple yet sexy, making Bailey one of our top picks on this year’s best dressed list. Larray in Gucci YouTuber and TikToker Larray didn’t disappoint at this year’s awards show when he showed up in a bespoke floral jacquard Gucci suit set. Partly known for its floral embroidery, this particular issue was from the brand’s women’s ready-to-wear collection and featured red and yellow flowers surrounded by khaki green and pale yellow leaflets on an ivory base. While the suit jacket was rather plain with its single-breasted design, the dramatic flair on the pants added extra character when paired with red platforms from designer Rick Owens that matched the red of the floral ensemble. , the YouTuber was one of the best dressed men on the red carpet on Sunday night. Contact Erica Jean at [email protected].

