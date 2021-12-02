Ghislaine Maxwell’s defense attacks the account of the actor’s accusers

NEW YORK defense attorneys Ghislaine Maxwell on Wednesday sought to undermine a key allegation by the accusers that the British socialite helped financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually assault the woman for years, starting at the age of 14.

The trial witness, who said she was using Jane’s pseudonym to protect her 22-year-old acting career, testified in detail on Tuesday about the alleged encounters in the 1990s, describing Maxwell as an active participant.

In methodical cross-examination, defense attorney Laura Menninger confronted the woman with FBI documents from 2019 and 2020, claiming she told the government her memory was fuzzy as to whether Maxwell was present when Epstein assaulted her and if she ever touched her.

Other documents claimed she said no abuse took place during a visit to the Epsteins ranch in New Mexico. This contradicted her testimony about alleged encounters with him there which she said made my heart sink in my stomach.

The witness denied having changed his story. She disputed the accuracy of the documents, claiming that her statements were never recorded.

It was just someone taking notes. Many of them are not correct, she says.

At another point, she replied, I don’t remember saying what is written here.

She did not dispute other documents saying she named several types of models and that other women she said had witnessed group massages with Epstein. She also confirmed to have told the FBI that she had previously flown in a private jet with British Prince Andrew.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to charges which prosecutors say show she and Epstein were partners in the crime. The defense responded by claiming that she had become the scapegoat for Epstein, 66, who committed suicide in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting his own sex trafficking trial.

On Tuesday, the accuser described numerous sexual encounters with Maxwell and Epstein that began in 1994 and continued until 1997. Recounting the first time she was assaulted by Epstein, she said she was frozen of fear.

Another time, she said she was taken to a massage room where he and Maxwell both took advantage of her. Other encounters involved sex toys or turned into oral sex orgies with other young women and Maxwell, she added.

On cross-examination, the defense also attacked the witness’s credibility by asking why she waited more than 20 years to report Maxwell’s alleged abuse to law enforcement. And Maxwell’s attorney asked Jane, an actress, about her roles on television, a cancer patient, a victim of a car accident, a person with mental health issues, a prostitute suggesting she had may. -be applied his profession to his testimony.

The latter wasn’t my favorite role, Jane said before pushing aside Menninger’s characterizations of her work as melodramatic.

You want to call it melodramatic. I prefer the dramatic, she said.

She later choked on her when a prosecutor asked her at the end of her testimony why she hadn’t revealed everything about her experience with Epstein during her first meetings with prosecutors.

Because it was too difficult, too difficult emotionally, too difficult on every level, she said.

Two of Maxwell’s siblings, Kevin and Isabel, were among the spectators in the courtroom on Wednesday. The family insisted on his innocence.

Outside court, Kevin Maxwell told reporters it was the first time he had seen his sister jailed in more than 500 days and thanked the U.S. Vice Marshals for allowing him to speak to him. briefly before leaving the courtroom.

Personally, it gave me a huge feeling of being close to her, to be able to see her in her flesh, he said.