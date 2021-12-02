Jeffrey Epstein pilot reveals names of Hollywood stars who flew in his plane





Former Jeffrey Epstein pilot Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr. appeared Tuesday in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial. Visoski, who worked for the late convicted sex offender between 1991 and 2019, was questioned by Maxwell’s defense attorney and revealed a laundry list of celebrities who were allegedly invited to Epstein’s private plane. It has been alleged that Epstein used his private plane to transport teenage girls to his private island, his ranch in New Mexico, and his townhouse in New York City. Meanwhile, Maxwell is accused of recruiting and preparing girls for Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to at least 2004. She denies the charges. GHISLAINE MAXWELL IS A “DANGEROUS PREDATOR” WHO “SERVED” MINORS IN JEFFREY EPSTEIN TO ABUSE, PROSECUTORS INDICATE The list of celebrities, embroiled in their own independent scandals, includes the following names: Kevin spacey Visoski said actor Kevin Spacey was a passenger on Epstein’s plane. Separately, Spacey has been charged with sexually assaulting minors in several lawsuits. One was filed by actor Anthony Rapp and another plaintiff who both allege the Oscar winner sexually assaulted them in separate incidents when they were 14. Chris Tucker Comedian and actor Chris Tucker was once on Epstein’s plane, Visoski testified. In 2005, Tucker testified in the Michael Jackson pedophilia trial and called the accuser “cunning.” Tucker was called to the stand by the Jackson defense team. “He was really smart and he was cunning at times, and his brother… was definitely cunning,” Tucker said of the young boy at the time. Jackson was later acquitted. WHO IS THE REAL GHISLAINE MAXWELL: ACTIVATOR OR EPSTEIN PION? Prince Andrew Britain’s Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s second son, was on Epstein’s passenger list. Virginia Giuffre, who says she toured Epstein’s plane with Maxwell as a teenager, claims she was sexually assaulted by Prince Andrew. The 61-year-old British family member denies the allegation. Visoski also named former US Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Senators George Mitchell and John Glenn, and legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman as passengers. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Asked by Assistant US Attorney Maurene Comey about Maxwell’s place in Epstein’s world hierarchy, Visoski said Maxwell “was number 2”. He added that “Epstein was the big number 1”. This testimony confirmed what Assistant US Attorney Lara Pomerantz told jurors in her opening statement on Monday: Epstein and Maxwell were “partners in crime.” If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673. Marta Dhanis of Fox News and Associated Press contributed to this report.

