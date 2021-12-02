House of Gucci is a glamorous and gloriously inconsistent watch – The Minnesota Daily





Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto and others work to tell the story of the Gucci family’s steady fall into the luxury fashion industry.

Director Ridley Scotts House of Gucci is a star-studded affair and overtly campy albeit gorgeous. Honestly, should we have expected something else? Scotts has been trying to write a story about the fall of the Gucci Empire since 2006, which gives him plenty of time to map out every detail of the story he hoped to help tell. House of Gucci takes the tragic story that has long fascinated enthusiasts of the luxury fashion world and presents it in a way that does not fully encapsulate the weight of crime at hand, choosing to tell the story for a while. agonizing amount of time without ever accomplishing much. It’s a shallow plot with a series of not-so-shallow performances. Based on the novel of the same name by Sara Gay Fordens, the film follows the doomed relationship between accountant Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) and fashion heir Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). Right off the bat, it’s obvious that Gaga is going to be carrying the film on her back. After meeting Maurizio at a party in Milan, Patrizia is ruthless in her ambitious quest for the name Gucci. Maurizio’s father, failed movie star Rodolfo Gucci (Jeremy Irons), writes Patrizia as a gold digger. Instead of fighting that notion, Maurizio accepts his father’s disavowal and dives headfirst into a life alongside Patrizias, working for his father’s trucking company. This is where the otherwise flat portrayal of Drivers shines, when he shows off his dimples while playing football with colleagues and throws Patrizia into her office in a moment of carnal passion. The first days of their union give way to Patrizia who inevitably finds a way to reconnect with the family business in Maurizio, thus securing her place within it. From there follows a grueling internal dismantling of the Gucci family that leads to Maurizios’ place on top of it all. Jared Leto’s performance as Paolo Gucci, the despised son of Aldo Gucci (Al Pacino), is noteworthy only because he is unrecognizable. Hidden in layers of prosthetics and a bald cap with stringy hair, Letos Paolo is a mere inconvenience for Maurizio and Patrizia throughout the film. Costume designer Janty Yates, well-researched and intricately designed costumes redeem some of the film’s worst moments. Throughout the film, Patrizia manages to avoid any repetition of outfits by giving viewers a plethora of glimpses of Gucci’s glitzy old wardrobe. Paolos launching into a tirade, accompanied by this unbearable accent à la Mario? Fear not, Patrizias by her side in a figure close to the body adorned with pink polka dots. Accents in the film are everywhere, with most of the actors appearing to revert to their native English at one point or another often in the middle of a sentence. Although frustrating for some, the inconsistencies of the different dialects tried to be spoken agree perfectly with the country side of the films. Running over two and a half hours, it would be rational to assume that the film is divided between the front of Patrizia and Maurizios’ chaotic relationship and the aftermath that led to her eventual demise at the hands of a killer in pledges hired by his ex. -spouse. However, their anticlimatic downfall waits to make an appearance until the film hits the two hour mark, making that first time unbearable and unnecessarily long. Viewers who hope for a real crime in the face of the scandalous assassination of Maurizio Gucci will be disappointed. On the other hand, those looking for an Italian soap opera inspired by filmmakers will find themselves soaking up exactly that.

