Trial witness Jussie Smollett, Abimbola Osundairo, said the actor staged the entire attack

CHICAGO The man Jussie Smollett allegedly paid to help stage a hate crime appeared in the actor’s criminal trial on Wednesday, describing how he participated in the hoax because he believed the star of ” Empire “could help advance his own acting career.

Abimbola Osundairo, 28, told jurors in Chicago Criminal Court on day three of the trial how Smollett had directed nearly every aspect of the alleged bogus attack, racial and homophobic slurs that he and his brother, Olabinjo, had to use until ‘who should throw the punches.

He explained that he wanted me to pretend to beat him, Osundairo said.

I agreed to do it because, more importantly, I felt indebted to him, to Jussie, ”said Osundairo.

Abimbola Osundairo has said that Jussie Smollett directed all aspects of the alleged hate crime staged during the actor’s trial on December 1, 2021. AP Photo / Charles Rex Arbogast

Osundairo and his brother are at the center of the sensational trial as star prosecution witnesses after telling police they were paid $ 3,500 to help the former Empire star commit hate crime by a frosty night in January 2019. Smollett’s team denies the allegations and said the men intended to attack him.

Smollett faces six counts of the disorderly conduct misdemeanor for lying to the police and if convicted he faces up to three years in prison.

Abimbola, who also worked on the set of Empire, ”said he and Smollett met through mutual friends in 2017 and over the next year and a half they became extremely close as ‘they spent time together smoking weed, visiting strip clubs and spending sleepovers at the Star Streeterville skyscraper.

Osundairo said he helped Smollett try to pursue his own acting career. AP Photo / Charles Rex Arbogast

At around 9 a.m. on January 25, 2019, Abimbola said he received a curious text from Smollett asking for his help and if he was available to meet in person to chat.

Later that afternoon, Smollett picked up Abimbola and from the front seat of the Mercedes Benz actors, the infamous plan was worked out, he said.

He asked me if he could trust me and I replied, I said yes, then he explained that the studio did not take the mail seriously, the hate mail he received earlier, Abimbola said, referring to a threatening letter that Smollett claims was sent to him at the Empire Workshop.

I was confused, looked puzzled, and then he explained that he wanted me to pretend to beat him, he continued. He told me we would need another person to pretend to beat him and he told me my brother could do it? I said yes.

Smollett then drove Abimbola back to his neighborhood where they picked up his brother.

Osundairo said Smollett asked him to “pretend to beat him”. AP Photo / Charles Rex Arbogast

He told Ola that he would like us to pretend to beat him, and then we went through the details of what he wanted us to say and do, Abimbola testified.

He first mentioned the words he wanted to be said to him, like Empire, f —- t, n —- r, MAGA and then he said he wanted me to attack him. He wanted me to hit him but he wanted me to pull the shot so I didn’t hurt him, he continued.

Then he wanted him to make it look like he was fighting, so I was supposed to give him a chance to defend himself and then finally throw him to the ground and my brother would tie the noose around his neck and pour water. bleach on him.

In less than ten minutes, the plans were made and a dress rehearsal was set two days later, Abimbola told jurors.

Across the room, Smollett, in a light blue shirt and burgundy tie, frowned as he watched Abimbola testify to the alleged run.

Osundairo told Special Prosecutor Dan Webb that Smollett wanted “media footage of the attack.” AP Photo / Charles Rex Arbogast

On Sunday January 27, the day before the attack, Abimbola said Smollett picked up the two brothers and took them to his neighborhood where he had indicated the exact spot where he wanted the alleged hoax to be carried out.

He said there was going to be a camera to capture the fake attack, that he wanted a camera to capture the fake attack, Abimbola said.

When asked by Special Prosecutor Dan Webb why he wanted the attack captured, Abimbola said Smollett wanted to use the camera footage for the media.

Repeatedly, Webb asked Abimbola why he had agreed to participate in the hoax and replied that he felt he owed it to Smollett.

I mentioned to Ola that I felt indebted to Jussie and that he had helped me and that he could actually continue our acting career and Ola agreed, Abimbola said of the timing.

Webb continued to question him on Wednesday evening.