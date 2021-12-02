Michael B. Jordan reveals 2 of his biggest Hollywood idols





Michael B. Jordan reveals that actors Denzel Washington and Will Smith are two of his biggest Hollywood idols, and how they inspire him.

Creed IIIActor and director Michael B. Jordan reveals his two biggest Hollywood idols. Jordan made his debut on shows like HBO The wire, the Friday night lights, and Parenting, before making a splash with Josh Trank’s the Chronicle and Ryan Coogler’s Fruitvale Station. In 2015, Jordan reconnected with these two directors with Trank’s The Fantastic Four then Coogler’s Creed. From that point on, Jordan’s star continued to rise, featuring everything from Black Panther andCredo II, To Just mercy and last year without remorse for Amazon. Jordan continued to diversify with his projects, doing voice work for animated shows like Gen: Lock, Love, Death & Robots, and marvel What if…? and take on projects on television like Raising Dion for Netflix. He will star in director Denzel Washington’s film A newspaper for Jordan later this month and making his directorial debut with Creed III in 2022. Jordan is currently in pre-production on director Danny Boyle’s action-adventure film. Methuselah and should team up with Coogler for the drama Wrong answer, as well as to produce and potentially play in a Val-Zod Project Superman for HBO Max. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Friday Night Lights: Which Seasons Michael B. Jordan Is In (& How Many Episodes) In a new interview with THR, Jordan spoke about his professional career and how he got to where he is today, reflecting on those who inspired him. Jordan revealed that two of his Hollywood idols are Denzel Washington and Will Smith. For Washington, Jordan was inspired by the actor “domination” of the status of a leading man. For Smith, Jordan identifies with “work ethic” and Smith’s corporate approach to work. Read his full quote below: Denzel perfected the leading man. He was like, I’m gonna fuck the king dominate this thing and master it, the specifics of that got him to the point where he’s universal and can do anything. Will [Smith] took a business approach, and that’s something I connect with. He says all the time that he doesn’t feel like he’s the most talented, but he’s the one who works the hardest. His work ethic, his great vision, his market value. Washington and Smith both became cultural icons in Hollywood, winning awards, accolades and box office hits. Washington has been nominated for an Oscar eight times, winning twice for both Glory and Training day. The prolific actor went on to become a director and actor, his next on-camera appearance being that of Joel Coen. Macbeth’s tragedy. Smith is one of the most successful actors of all time, breaking numerous box office records throughout his career and becoming an industry mogul. He has just released his autobiography “Will”, with his current feature film, king richardnow in theaters and HBO Max. Smith will also appear in the Disney + NatGeo reality series Welcome to earth later this month. While Jordan’s career is still in its infancy relative to Washington and Smith, the actor has been very strategic about what he wants to accomplish in the future. Idolizing two of Hollywood’s most successful actors is a smart move, as there is a lot to learn and emulate out there which will hopefully lead Jordan to the goals he seeks in the industry. Jordan has the look and status of a top man to jump into, which is a great place to be. Fortunately, the actor continues to challenge himself, to direct Creed III To find projects with filmmakers and studios that capitalize on what he has to offer, Jordan seems to be on his way to stardom, just like his idol counterparts were when they were his age. Next: Why Michael B. Jordan Is Perfect For Superman Source: THR Ghostbusters 3 ending makes Chris Pratt’s canceled sequel possible

