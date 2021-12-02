Entertainment lawyer was 80 – The Hollywood Reporter





Harriet Halpern Beck, senior lawyer and television executive who has represented To laugh producer George Schlatter and worked on deals for Saturday morning children’s shows, died in Los Angeles on Friday after a long illness, a publicist said. She was 80 years old. After graduating from Loyola Marymount University Law School in 1980, Beck landed a position as a business lawyer for Filmways, then moved to children’s television as vice president of business affairs. for Ruby-Spears Productions. There, she helped shape Saturday Morning TV, as the company provided shows such as Alvin and the Chipmunks, Mr. T, Rambo, Punky brewster, dragon’s lair and Rubik, the Incredible Cube to networks. She then worked on titles including Cubs, the animated beetle juice and an update Beany and Cecil and played a pivotal role in John Kricfalusi’s trade deal ‘ The Ren & Stimpy Show. During the 90s and 2000s, Beck worked for Group W Cable and Hallmark Channel while maintaining a client list of writers, producers, musicians, animators and designers. For the past 10 years, she has represented the famous Schlatter as well as independent producers including Butcher Bird Studios; Dean Butler at Legacy Documentaries; agent-producer Steven Glick; and poster artist David Edward Byrd, a childhood friend. Beck began her show business career in 1975 as legal secretary for Dino De Laurentiis, where she learned contract law while working on two films released in 1976: the producer remake of King Kong and that of Robert Altman Buffalo Bill and the Indians, or the Sitting Bull History Lesson. While with De Laurentiis, Beck enrolled in law school, attending evening classes while raising her son as a single mother. As a legal secretary and student, she worked for companies specializing in the music industry and dealt with clients such as Fleetwood Mac. She also researched the rights and use of the then nascent home video industry. Survivors include her son, creative executive Jordan Beck; stepdaughter Shawna Beck; and grandchildren Henry and Ben.

