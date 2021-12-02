Narendra Modis’ crackdown on Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan is really about Hindu nationalism

First, reporters complained about the coercion as the pressure to self-censor increased. Most news networks have caved in or followed a fine line while others have become shameless spokespersons for government policies. Left-wing universities and those dominated by minorities were then targeted.

India’s film and television industry, which employs over a million people and has admirers around the world, is the latest to feel the heat. Films and movie stars are now at the heart of a cultural revolution designed to crush dissent against the Modi government and change India’s path from a diverse society to a culturally homogeneous one.

Bollywood has been the guardian of the conscience of a country navigating several fault lines at the same time. Although it always had to be cautious to avoid angering the political powers in power, Bollywood was a secular space that fostered cohesion between communities and played a constructive role in building a tolerant society. .

In recent years, however, actors have been afraid to speak out on controversial policy decisions, the industry is discredited as a hangout for drug addicts, and the language of Indian cinema is slowly but surely changing.

Punching and wielding the sword

For a very long time, songs such as Mazhab nahi sikhata aapas mein bair rakhna (or Religion Does Not Teach Animosity) propagated ideas of coexistence. They have rooted the value of syncretism in the minds of generations of Indians. But now religious chauvinism is interspersed with unscrupulous songs and storylines.

There seems to be a new obsession with making films about the Hindu warrior kings who challenged the Muslim rulers whom the latter almost always portrayed as bad. Lots of chest thrusts and sword-wielding are done while saluting the Hindu gods as if trying to invoke not only pride in Hindu heritage but something more maybe a sense of superiority .

The current regime understands the power of the image in a way that no other has before it. Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta

Shubhra Gupta, film critic and leading columnist at Indian express, affirms that Hindi cinema has endeavored to promote the values ​​of pyaar and bhaichara (or love and brotherhood) in its early nation-building years after independence. But that is changing fast. Conservatism, patriarchy and the status quo know no political boundaries. It’s the kind of cinema that all mainstream [movie] industries in India are relentlessly pushed towards, Gupta says.

Given its massive popularity, all governments over the decades have used the film industry to spread its messages, she continues. But he is now more pressured than ever to follow the line of state command and control, as the current regime understands the power of the image in a way no one else has before it.

Rahul Vohra, an Indian actor who worked with Khan, says lawyers are now checking scripts to not be on the wrong side of the central government.

And yes, this is all purposefully done to set up a narrative made up for the calculated purpose of rewriting history, Vohra says. Many actors are afraid to voice their opinions, and many actually believe in the views of the government.

Vohra, like many others, suspects the drug charges have been trumped up, especially since the evidence presented so far is thin. I sincerely think these are made-up stories with the specific intention of diverting attention from the issues that lie in front of us, he said, alluding to the deepening economic crisis in the country and the rise. of inflation.

Generalized nepotism

It all started with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in early 2020, whose parents alleged foul play even though the autopsy confirmed suicide. Rajputs’ girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, has been accused of procuring him drugs. Chakraborty was the first to be arrested in connection with an alleged drug connection in the industry. Even though she was a new face, her case paved the way for an investigation into the morality of movie stars.

Rajput’s death also led to a debate over widespread Bollywood nepotism, and that was most certainly a good thing. Films in the country are run like family businesses, with the children of actors and directors on the front lines to become stars of the next generation.

Still, there are plenty of strangers who made sure Khan was among them. Central agencies are concentrating, and the anger of the media and trolls, however, seems to be reserved for those who have not given their public approval to the center of power in New Delhi.

The line that all Bollywood is full of nepotism and drug addicts has been peddled with a lot of energy, Gupta says, and that everything that comes out of it is tainted unless, of course, he wants to stay on the safe side with films about evil Muslim invaders and valiant Hindu kings who are defenders of the faith.

India’s massive film industry is divided. There are actors who swear by the Modi government; just last week, one even said India was granted freedom in 2014, the year Modi became the country’s prime minister.

But others fear that the space for them to be true artists and challenge the growing majoritarianism in the country is shrinking. They fear their films will be blocked or slapped with cases like the ones Khan and Padukone’s son are facing.

Indian films have many problems, including a highly sexist lexicon, but bigotry is not one of them. If artists are silenced, there will be no one left to hold the mirror up to society.

