Entertainment
Metaverse and Media: How the Hottest Trend in Tech Will Impact the Entertainment Industry
Everyone says it, but does anyone really know what it means?
That’s the question many media executives are probably asking themselves right now about the metaverse, which has been touted by some futurists as something that will fundamentally change the way businesses digitally interact with consumers.
But for others who have heard the term throughout 2021, the metaverse at this point may be little more than a smart-sounding buzzword that will lose its relevance in the coming years.
The stark differences between these positions stem from a variety of factors, including misunderstandings of what the metaverse actually implies and abuse of the term.
In short, the Variety Intelligence Platform defines the metaverse as something that will be a shared virtual space where all can interact via digital avatars navigating in a three-dimensional environment.
But more generally, it doesn’t seem wrong to describe the metaverse as less of a particular virtual place and more of an umbrella term for the digital experiences we will all eventually have when technology (including augmented and virtual reality) allows us to. interact in different ways. which are currently not possible (such as playing a game on a platform without a cap for concurrent users).
It comes as no surprise that taking such a broad view of the Metaverse is that Bloomberg Intelligence predicts that the market opportunity for the Metaverse could reach $ 800 billion by 2024.
But how will one of those billions end up in the pockets of entertainment industry players like TV networks, movie studios, and video streaming services? Don’t we already have platforms like Roblox and Fortnite, isn’t that part of the metaverse? And didn’t people say metaverse before 2021?
To help answer these questions, VIP + conducted eight interviews with leaders from various industries spanning entertainment, research, venture capital and games on topics such as perceived revenue potential, best practices and challenges. for media brands in the metaverse.
The results of these interviews are combined with original VIP + analysis in the special report Metaverse and Media: How Techs Hottest Trend Will Impact the Entertainment Industry to provide concise information on whether or not the metaverse is important to media decision makers and whether leaders are actually should do anything about it.
Sources
2/ https://variety.com/vip-special-reports/metaverse-and-media-how-techs-hottest-trend-will-impact-the-entertainment-industry-1235116381/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]