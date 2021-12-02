Metaverse and Media: How the Hottest Trend in Tech Will Impact the Entertainment Industry

Everyone says it, but does anyone really know what it means?

That’s the question many media executives are probably asking themselves right now about the metaverse, which has been touted by some futurists as something that will fundamentally change the way businesses digitally interact with consumers.

But for others who have heard the term throughout 2021, the metaverse at this point may be little more than a smart-sounding buzzword that will lose its relevance in the coming years.

The stark differences between these positions stem from a variety of factors, including misunderstandings of what the metaverse actually implies and abuse of the term.

In short, the Variety Intelligence Platform defines the metaverse as something that will be a shared virtual space where all can interact via digital avatars navigating in a three-dimensional environment.

But more generally, it doesn’t seem wrong to describe the metaverse as less of a particular virtual place and more of an umbrella term for the digital experiences we will all eventually have when technology (including augmented and virtual reality) allows us to. interact in different ways. which are currently not possible (such as playing a game on a platform without a cap for concurrent users).

It comes as no surprise that taking such a broad view of the Metaverse is that Bloomberg Intelligence predicts that the market opportunity for the Metaverse could reach $ 800 billion by 2024.

But how will one of those billions end up in the pockets of entertainment industry players like TV networks, movie studios, and video streaming services? Don’t we already have platforms like Roblox and Fortnite, isn’t that part of the metaverse? And didn’t people say metaverse before 2021?

To help answer these questions, VIP + conducted eight interviews with leaders from various industries spanning entertainment, research, venture capital and games on topics such as perceived revenue potential, best practices and challenges. for media brands in the metaverse.

The results of these interviews are combined with original VIP + analysis in the special report Metaverse and Media: How Techs Hottest Trend Will Impact the Entertainment Industry to provide concise information on whether or not the metaverse is important to media decision makers and whether leaders are actually should do anything about it.