“Leap year” to “Pearl Habour”, Hollywood films inspired by Bollywood films
Over the years, several Bollywood movies have used Hollywood movies as their source. But, sometimes Hollywood filmmakers take inspiration from Bollywood films like A common man starring Ben Kingsley is an official remake of the film by Neeraj Pandey A Wednesday with Naseeruddin ShahandAnupam Kher. While the movies on the list might not be an exact copy of Bollywood movies, the storylines have some similarities.
1. Jab We Met – Leap year
The 2010 cinema Leap year starring Amy Adams and Matthew Goode follows the story of a stubborn woman who travels to Ireland to ask her boyfriend to accept her marriage proposal. Her plans are interrupted by a series of events and are further complicated when she hires an Irish innkeeper to take her to her boyfriend’s house in Dublin. The plot of the film is very similar to Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor starter Jab we met which was released in 2007.
Manufacturers of the Leap year the movie has repeatedly denied that the movie was inspired by Jab we metbut the plot of the two films shares similarities.
2. A Wednesday – An ordinary man
A Wednesday !is a 2008 thriller film written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. Although it is a work of fiction, the script was inspired by the bombings of July 11, 2006 in Mumbai. In fact, the incidents that followed the bombing were used as details in the plot. The film starred Naseeruddin Shahand Anupam Kher in the lead roles. The film received critical acclaim and was a box office success. The film was officially remade by Sri Lankan filmmaker Chandran Rutnam as A common man with Ben Kingsley and Ben Cross in the lead roles.
3.Hitching – Chhoti Si Baat
David Dhawan’s filmPartner has been criticized for being a blatant copy of the Hollywood movie Coupling with Will Smith in the lead role. But in fact, Coupling, himself was inspired by the Bollywood film Chhoti Si Baat which was released in 1976. The plot of both films follows the story of a man who falls in love with a woman but lacks the confidence to woo her. He then seeks professional help from another man who helps him court the girl he loves.
4. Pearl Harbor – Sangham
Image: Twitter / @ MoviesAllHd1
Pearl Harborstarring Ben Affleck, Kate Beckinsale, Josh Hartnett is set against the backdrop of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, but it is criticized for its misleading name because it is more of a romantic film than the real incident. The plot of the film was very similar to the Bollywood film Sangam. The plots of both films follow the story of a triangle between two best friends and a girl, and how one of the friends sacrifices his love. The only difference between the two films was thatSangamhad only one friend as a pilot while his Hollywood counterpart had both.
(Image: Instagram / @ ibhupendra / @ des_Flaneur)
