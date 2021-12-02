Abandoned charges! Lola Adesioye opens up about sexual assault allegations by actor Gbenga Akinnagbe

A year after accepting the actor Gbenga Akinnagbethe offer to move into his rental property, journalistLola adesioye found herself facing sexual assault charges which she believes the actor filed in retaliation.

Now, with those charges behind her, Adesioye is exploring her legal remedies after not only having had to fight to lower the charges, but also spending 28 hours in a holding cell.

Filing false reports is a problem, Adesioye Recount Le Grio, and people shouldn’t be allowed to get away. We should not be allowed to use fame to leverage the law in order to abuse and manipulate. I mean, I went to the housing court because he was harassing me. So basically he was allowed and empowered by law to spend another five and a half months harassing me.

Adesioye explained that she and the actor, who landed roles in The Wire and as Larry Brown in the HBO series The Deuce, became friends after meeting at a party in 2019. While ‘she says they flirted at times, their relationship was mostly platonic with some business. transactions involved.

When the time came for her to find a new home, the actor offered Adesioye to rent a property next door to his Brooklyn home. She ended up moving into the house in early May 2020.

As the pandemic raged, Adesioye – writer, commentator and singer-songwriter – the two began to talk about collaborations. She also replaced the actor’s newly fired assistant.

“He told me about his assistant, and this person who worked for him was not very good,” says Adesioye. And he kind of needed someone who was like me, who wasn’t an assistant, but more of a teammate type partner.

Everything was fine, she said, until she asked to be paid for the work she was doing.

“After a while I just felt like, you know, I was basically getting used to it,” she adds. “It was really taking my whole life, and then we had some issues with the subject of payment.

When Akinnagbe refused, she told him that she would withhold the rent. Although she tried to resolve the situation amicably, she took the situation to landlord-tenant court because she felt her old friend was starting to harass her.

In early May this year, the two men reached a settlement in court, which saw Adesioye pay off the rent, with a deduction for payments owed to him for his work. A little over two weeks later, she finds herself behind bars,

The New York Post reports Adesioye has been charged with forced touching, sexual abuse and harassment, after Akinnagbe claimed she assaulted him by grabbing his back once in May and once in June 2020.

In response to the charges, Adesioye and his lawyer Robert gottlieb responded with a binder filled with text messages, documenting their relationship before the first incident, between the two incidents and after the fact.

They take trips upstate and it was after he alleged that she committed sex crimes against him, Gottlieb told the Post. She worked for him 24/7. She was on call every second of every day on weekends, writing press releases for him.

The case was due to be referred to a judge in August, until a supervisor in the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office called for the case to be dismissed.

“The guy directly lied to the cops and did it out of revenge and retaliation,” Adesioye said. BLACK COMPANY in a report. “Really so unacceptable, wrong and messed up. In total, my legal bill is approximately $ 150,000. Guys like that rely on people who can’t afford – time, money, energy, determination, support – to be able to fight such a case. “

Gottlieb fully supports her client’s interest in pursuing her own legal remedy. Akinnagbe has not addressed the matter publicly.