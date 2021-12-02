



Universal Parks & Resorts made a number of important announcements today, including Karen Irwin, President of Universal Studios Hollywood, will become President of Universal Orlando Resort. The current president of this property, Bill Davis, is retiring after 15 years in his position. Irwin began his career at Universal in Orlando. Most recently, she led the development and opening of The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash at Hollywood Park. This project was recently named Outstanding Achievement – Attraction by the Themed Entertainment Association. The company also revealed that Tom Mehrmann, who most recently served as president of Universal Beijing Resort, will assume the new role of president, Pacific Rim, Universal Parks & Resorts. In this capacity, he will oversee Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan and Universal Beijing Resort. The move aims to leverage what the company calls “Mehrmann’s significant domestic and international industry experience to create a shared approach and best practice for the operation of these parks”. Mehrmann joined Universal Parks & Resorts in 2017, overseeing all aspects of the Beijing resort’s development and its successful opening. Reporting to Mehrmann as CEOs, Scott Strobl, currently Senior Vice President of Operations at Universal Studios Hollywood, in the new role of Executive Vice President and General Manager of Universal Studios Hollywood, JL Bonnier, President of Universal Studios Japan and Joe Hoskin, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Universal Beijing Resort. The above changes will take effect on January 1, 2022, as Mark Woodbury, currently President of Universal Creative and Vice President, becomes President and CEO of Universal Parks & Resorts following the retirement of President- longtime Managing Director Tom Williams. The deadline reported this news in early November. Irwin and Mehrmann will report to Woodbury as part of its management team. “I want to express my gratitude to Tom Williams for his leadership, his vision and for everything I have learned from him,” said Woodbury. “Thanks to Tom’s extraordinary leadership and the hard work and commitment of everyone at Universal Parks & Resorts, we can be confident and excited about the future of our business. “ Woodbury has expressed confidence in his new team. “I am grateful to have worked with so many of these talented leaders over the years – and I am

delighted to work with them as we move into the future, ”he said. “Our industry is strong, our

the company is strong and I have confidence in what we will do together. Additional updates from the direction of the Woodbury team include: Alice Norsworthy, currently Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Universal Parks & Resorts, will become President of Global Marketing, Universal Parks & Resorts. Norsworthy is a 13 year old universal veterinarian. Page Thompson, currently President and Chief Operating Officer, Universal Parks & Resorts – International, will assume the new role of President, UPR New Ventures. Thompson has helped lead the development of Universal Beijing Resort and the continued growth of Universal Studios Japan. In his new role, he will work to identify new opportunities for Universal to expand the concept of theme park entertainment and bring the brand to life for new audiences. As previously announced, Michael Hightower, Senior Vice President, Executive Project Director for Universal Parks & Resorts, will become President of Universal Creative effective January 1, 2022. He will lead the design and creation of all Universal Ride experiences in the world.

