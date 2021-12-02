Ahan Shetty enters Bollywood with Tadap

I like the action, but I don’t want to be known as an action hero





|







Posted 02.12.21, 03:24 AM

This Friday, Ahan Shetty makes his acting debut with Tadap. Actor Suniel Shetty’s 25-year-old son, whose sister Athiya also made her acting debut a few years ago, spoke to t2 about the excitement of his first movie, the best advice his fathers gave him. have given and the niche it is targeting. A few days before the release of your first film, what are the primary emotions?

Right now, it’s a lot of excitement. A little closer to the date I’m sure the nerves will start. But at the moment I’m very, very excited. In a world where so many films have opted for release on streaming platforms, how meaningful and encouraging is the fact that Tadap is opening in theaters? It certainly makes a huge difference. I am so grateful that we are starting to open on the big screen so soon after the theaters open in Maharashtra. I have nothing against OTT platforms. In fact, they were an integral part of our lives during the pandemic and provided opportunities for so many actors, directors, technicians … They kept Indian cinema, as a whole, afloat during the pandemic. And we are all very grateful to them. But at the same time, because it’s my first film, I wanted to get on the big screen. How was the wait? It must have been frustrating … Absoutely. This film, for me, was a three year process. When Sajid monsieur (Nadiadwala, producer) and I decided to get together for a remake of (the 2018 Tamil movie) RX 100, it was in October 2018. Since then it has been quite a long journey. We were about 80% ready with the movie when the pandemic hit. We had to take a 10 month gap and then shoot again. Obviously there was a lot of frustration … I had a lot of anxiety …. But at the same time, you couldn’t really think of yourself. There was so much going on in the world, there still is. The whole world had stopped and my problems looked like nothing compared to what was happening. Like I said, I’m just thankful that we now have the opportunity to release this movie. Your character Ishana appears to be a tough, serious and intense guy. Does he look like you? Ishana has two very different personalities … one is the very angry young man and the other Ishana is very shy, kind and loyal. I think I connect more to the latter than to the aggressive and intense Ishana. The biggest challenge in playing this character was in terms of physics. I had to regain some weight and then during confinement, I lost almost everything. I had to get back in shape quickly and finish the last part of the film. It was about 20-25 days of shooting. It’s easy to get in and out of a character when you have such a fantastic director like Milan Luthria and such fantastic co-stars on set. We had a great time on the set. Everyone made me feel so comfortable. Everyone I worked with on this film is immensely experienced … whether it was Milan sir, Tara (Sutaria), Kumud sir (Kumud Mishra), Saurabh sir (Saurabh Shukla) but they never made me feel like a newcomer. They have all been incredibly supportive.