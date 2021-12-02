Entertainment
Ahan Shetty enters Bollywood with Tadap
I like the action, but I don’t want to be known as an action hero

Posted 02.12.21, 03:24 AM
This Friday, Ahan Shetty makes his acting debut with Tadap. Actor Suniel Shetty’s 25-year-old son, whose sister Athiya also made her acting debut a few years ago, spoke to t2 about the excitement of his first movie, the best advice his fathers gave him. have given and the niche it is targeting.
A few days before the release of your first film, what are the primary emotions?
Right now, it’s a lot of excitement. A little closer to the date I’m sure the nerves will start. But at the moment I’m very, very excited.
In a world where so many films have opted for release on streaming platforms, how meaningful and encouraging is the fact that Tadap is opening in theaters?
It certainly makes a huge difference. I am so grateful that we are starting to open on the big screen so soon after the theaters open in Maharashtra. I have nothing against OTT platforms. In fact, they were an integral part of our lives during the pandemic and provided opportunities for so many actors, directors, technicians … They kept Indian cinema, as a whole, afloat during the pandemic. And we are all very grateful to them. But at the same time, because it’s my first film, I wanted to get on the big screen.
How was the wait? It must have been frustrating …
Absoutely. This film, for me, was a three year process. When Sajid monsieur (Nadiadwala, producer) and I decided to get together for a remake of (the 2018 Tamil movie) RX 100, it was in October 2018. Since then it has been quite a long journey. We were about 80% ready with the movie when the pandemic hit. We had to take a 10 month gap and then shoot again. Obviously there was a lot of frustration … I had a lot of anxiety ….
But at the same time, you couldn’t really think of yourself. There was so much going on in the world, there still is. The whole world had stopped and my problems looked like nothing compared to what was happening. Like I said, I’m just thankful that we now have the opportunity to release this movie.
Your character Ishana appears to be a tough, serious and intense guy. Does he look like you?
Ishana has two very different personalities … one is the very angry young man and the other Ishana is very shy, kind and loyal. I think I connect more to the latter than to the aggressive and intense Ishana.
The biggest challenge in playing this character was in terms of physics. I had to regain some weight and then during confinement, I lost almost everything. I had to get back in shape quickly and finish the last part of the film. It was about 20-25 days of shooting. It’s easy to get in and out of a character when you have such a fantastic director like Milan Luthria and such fantastic co-stars on set.
We had a great time on the set. Everyone made me feel so comfortable. Everyone I worked with on this film is immensely experienced … whether it was Milan sir, Tara (Sutaria), Kumud sir (Kumud Mishra), Saurabh sir (Saurabh Shukla) but they never made me feel like a newcomer. They have all been incredibly supportive.
This is just the start – your first movie hasn’t even come out – but have you given any thought to what kind of niche you want to target as an actor, given how competitive your peer space is?
I think I’m going to look at this in a very organic way. My main focus at the moment is my performance. From now on, some people have started calling me an action hero. I like the action, but I don’t want to be known as an action hero. I want to be able to do a lot of different things … do a variety of roles. So there is no such niche that I want to create for myself. I want to be part of good scripts and play interesting characters … I want to work with good directors.
Who among the current generation of actors inspires you?
Ranbir Kapoor would certainly be one. The variety of characters he has played so far is mind-boggling. I admire his emotions, his intensity for all his characters. Then there is Ranveer Singh. Again the variety of characters he plays, his screen presence and the energy he brings … I really admire them both.
Considering the family you come from, did you act from the start?
Actually, I wanted to join the Indian army. But when I started doing acting in school, I realized that it was something that interested me and I really wanted to do it. Subconsciously, because my father (Suniel Shetty) is an actor, that also played a role. Every son wants to be like his father.
As a child, did you visit its sets?
I would visit its sets a lot! Since I was at the American School of Bombay, my summer vacation was between June and August, which corresponds to the monsoon here. My dad was still shooting outdoors during this time. I was in Canada with him for Dus … for Cash, we went to South Africa. I have traveled to a lot of places with him, but it was more of a vacation. I found it very boring to be on film sets! (Laughs) So on the set, I played with the team, I played cricket and I kept running to do my own thing.
What did your father tell you before you got into this business?
He was always open with me and allowed me to do whatever I wanted to do. A lot of people ask me if he gave me any advice regarding the game … honestly he didn’t. It has made its way and I have just started mine. But I remember when I decided to act the only thing he said to me was, “Even if you are not known as a great actor, just be known as a good human being” . This is how he lived his life, and this is how I try to live mine. This is something that is really close to my heart.
Does Athiya help you deal with nervousness before release?
She just told me to feel every emotion. She said to me, ‘Don’t try to delete anything. This is your first film. Experience everything and feel everything ”.
With three actors at home, what’s it like to be part of the Shetty house?
We don’t talk too much about films. It’s more about what we did that day, what’s going on in our lives … For our family, what we do off-screen is also very important. My mother’s charity (Mana) – the Vipula Kadri Foundation that my naani founded – is still a topic of conversation. Sports, training, we talk about a lot of things … I like to play the guitar, I like to play football.
