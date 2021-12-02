Nick Jonas to make his Bollywood debut? This is what he said





American singer and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas recently hinted at the possibility of making his debut in the Hindi film industry. According to several media reports, in one of his last interviews, the ‘Sucker’ frontman said that if the right thing happened to him, maybe he would go for it. He also said he adores Bollywood movies and has become familiar with them over the past two years after being with his wife. The youngest of the Jonas brothers says he has a lot of friends in Bollywood and the industry is just “phenomenal”. He adds that he finds their work very inspiring. According to him, Bollywood music is the best type of music for dancing and it is definitely what they play at their house parties. Meanwhile, Nick and Priyanka are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday, December 1. The couple married in 2018 at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Rajasthan. Recently, Priyanka sparked separation rumors when she deleted the Chopra-Jonas last name from her social media accounts, changing her name to simply Priyanka. She and Nick later put an end to all speculation with their adorable Thanksgiving messages and a joint appearance at the British Fashion Awards in London earlier this week. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the article’s PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Wednesday December 01, 2021 5:01 PM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment/bollywood/nick-jonas-to-make-his-bollywood-debut-heres-what-he-said The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

