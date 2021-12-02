Entertainment
10 Best Bollywood Couples: Some Powerful Couples Will Be Added To The List Soon
Bollywood is known for love and romance, not just onscreen, but offscreen as well. Once you get bitten by the Bollywood virus your life is steeped in romance, drama, and a little more romance.
The love story of some of your favorite Bollywood stars is etched in your hearts forever. The following is a list of 10 of those powerful Bollywood couples who have given us dating goals forever.
If we talk soon about the much talked about love stories and wedding plans, Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina may be added in the near future.
1- Ajay Devgan and Kajol
They say opposites attract, and that’s actually true when it comes to Ajay Devgan and Kajol. Where on the one hand Ajay is a shy and introverted man, Kajol on the other is the exact opposite of him.
If there’s anything we know about her, it’s that Kajol is a bubbly, bubbly, and hyper-talkative soul. The two fell in love while filming Hulchul in 1995. Nonetheless, what started as a love-hate relationship turned into an everlasting friendship that only ended in their union forever as a husband. and wife.
The two got married on February 24, 1999 and are blessed with a son and daughter, Yug and Nysa.
2- Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna
They are one of the most sought after couples in Bollywood. While Akshay is labeled as the Khiladi of Bollywood his wife, Twinkle is known to be a leading writer and they surely make a deadly combination.
The two were married on January 17, 2001, in a secret ceremony, at the residence of their friends, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. It was after their marriage that Twinkle decided to quit fame for what she truly loved – she is now a renowned interior designer and also an author.
Happy married for more than twenty years now, they are parents of a son and a daughter, Arav and Nitara. The 54-year-old rapper was recently spotted in Sooryavanshi.
3- Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan
This epic love story began in 1984 when Shahrukh Khan met Gauri at a party with his friends and vowed to marry him. The king of Bollywood, Shahrukh has always supported his friend, where, Gauri pursues a successful career in interior design and film production.
The two have been married since October 25, 1991, after a six-year courtship period. They have two sons, Aryan and Abram, and a daughter, Suhana.
4- Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan
Spanning four decades of their life together, this iconic couple has been married for 48 long years now. Although they have shared ups and downs in their relationship, the two are going rock solid.
While Amitabh can be seen hosting every KBC season, cinematically he will soon be seen in Ayan Mukherjees Brahmastra. Jaya, meanwhile, decided to quit her career to become a housewife and raise their two children, Abhishek and Shweta.
5- Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
After nearly five years of dating, the duo tied the knot in 2018 in a private ceremony in Italy at Villa Del Balbianello on Lake Como. With their quirky, adorable, and electrifying chemistry, they give us a couple goal every time we see them. The two caught eyeballs while shooting Ram Leela.
The couples movie was a big hit and they became one of the most beloved couples on screen overnight. On the work side, Ranveer will be seen in Kabir Khans 83 and Deepika Padukone will be seen in Fighter, opposite Hrithik Roshan.
6- Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor
On October 16, 2012, the couple decided to get married and have happiness forever. Even after a huge age difference between the two, they prove that age is just a number. While Saif is seen in fewer films now, Kareena has been actively working even after embracing motherhood.
The actress also recently published her book, recounting her experiences during her two pregnancies. The couple were recently lucky enough to have a boy, Jeh, as well as Taimur, their eldest son.
7- Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
What happens when an athlete meets the beauty of Bollywood? Virat and Anushka are an example. They met on the sets of a commercial shoot where they were paired up.
While it wasn’t love at first sight for the two of them, they continued to be in touch even after filming. The couple got married on December 11, 2017 and were recently lucky enough to have a baby girl, Vamika. Work-wise, Anushka was last seen in Zero.
8- Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
This loving couple faced all obstacles and created another fairy tale. From the image of every man of Shahid to their age difference of 14, Mira had doubts, but fate had other plans.
At the age of 20, Mira Rajput decided to marry Shahid after meeting in a spiritual center. The two are lucky enough to have a daughter, Misha, and a son, Zain. Shahid will be seen starring in Gautam Tinnanuris Jersey.
9- Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza
Started as strangers to later become a powerful couple, the duo married on February 3, 2012. It was a marriage arranged for love. Coming from the same professions, they met on the set of their film Mujhe Teri Kasam.
While Genelia quit her acting profession after her marriage, Riteish has been seen in comedy films like Golmaal, Housefull. He was last seen in Housefull 4. The two have two sons, Riaan and Rahyl.
10- Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai
Back when they were just friends, Aishwarya was in the news because of Salman Khan, while Abhishek was engaged to Karisma Kapoor. Ultimately, their two relationships did not last long.
The two have starred in numerous films together. At the premiere of their movie Guru, Abhishek proposed her, which she happily accepted, and the two were married on April 20, 2007.
In 2011, they were lucky enough to have their daughter Aradhaya Bachchan. While Abhishek was last seen in Big Bull, Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnams Ponniyin Selvan.
